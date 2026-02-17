T20 WC 2026: Ireland vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, live streaming

Ireland are set to face Zimbabwe in match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, with high stakes for both sides. A victory for Zimbabwe would secure their place in the Super 8s, while Ireland must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ireland team news

Ireland head into Tuesday’s clash looking to build momentum after a dominant 96-run win over Oman, where Lorcan Tucker’s 94 and a strong bowling display from Joshua Little and Matthew Humphreys lifted confidence within the squad.

With regular captain Paul Stirling ruled out due to injury, Tucker is expected to continue leading the side, while Sam Topping has been drafted into the squad as cover. Ireland’s batting has shown improvement after early defeats, but consistency remains key, and the team will rely on Harry Tector and Mark Adair to provide stability in a must-win encounter.

Zimbabwe team news Zimbabwe arrived with renewed belief after their impressive victory over Australia in their last match, led by Brian Bennett’s strong batting and Blessing Muzarabani’s match-winning spell, putting them on the verge of Super 8 qualification. ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming However, the side has been forced into a change, with veteran wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor ruled out due to a hamstring injury and Ben Curran coming in as his replacement. Led by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s balanced line-up has shown confidence in both departments, and they will aim to maintain aggressive intent while tightening their bowling discipline against an improving Ireland side in this crucial group-stage fixture.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Ireland playing 11 (probable): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 18

Ireland won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 8

No result: 2 Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (w), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 17. What will be the venue for the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. What time will the toss for the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.