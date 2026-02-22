England vs Sri Lanka: What happens if today's T20 WC match is washed out

England and Sri Lanka are opening their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round today in a Group 2 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. While teams are pushing to gain an early advantage in the race to the semifinals, it seems like rain will play a key factor in their bid.

After the opening contest of the Super 8 round between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out on Saturday, the England vs Sri Lanka clash on Sunday is expected to suffer the same fate with heavy rain forecast for the day. However, the game started with the sun fully out just before the toss, won by home team Sri Lanka, who invited England to bat first. Check all the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here

What will happen if the match gets washed out? If the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match gets washed out in Pallekele today, it will put all the teams in Group 2 on somewhat of an equal pedestal. In case of a washout, England and Sri Lanka will walk back with one point each, just like Pakistan and New Zealand did, leaving all four teams with one point to their name with one match played. They will all play two more matches in the Super 8s and even one loss in those two games can lead to their exit from the race to the semifinals. This effectively means all the four remaining matches of the group will become almost do-or-die.

Margins take centre stage There is another scenario that can come into play if England and Sri Lanka are forced to share the points on Sunday. With all teams left to play two more matches, there is a chance that all teams can win one and lose one game, leaving all of them with three points each, or one team wins both their matches and two teams win just one, which will leave the latter two teams with three points each. In this case, the margin of win or loss during their games will become important as the final rankings will be decided on the basis of net run rate. This means teams will try to secure big-margin wins and, at the same time, will try to reduce the margin as much as they can if they drop points.