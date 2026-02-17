T20 WC 2026 Super 8 - Teams qualified, full schedule, timings, points table
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few matches away from moving into the Super 8 stage, with seven teams already securing their spots in the next round, which begins on February 21.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few matches away from moving into the Super 8 stage, with seven teams already securing their spots in the next round, which begins on February 21.
Super 8 qualification rules
- T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification criteria
- Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super 8 stage.
- The top two sides in every group will be determined by their standings on the points table.
| Teams qualified for Super 8 round
| West Indies
| India
| South Africa
| England
| New Zealand
| Sri Lanka Zimbabwe
| Super 8 round pre-seeding
| Group X
| Group Y
| India (X1)
| England (Y1)
| Australia/Zimbabwe (X2)
| New Zealand (Y2)
| West Indies (X3)
| Pakistan (Y3)
| South Africa (X4)
| Sri Lanka (Y4)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 points table
| ICC T20 World Cup 2026 super 8 schedule
| Date
| Day
| Match
| Time
| Venue
| 21st Feb
| Saturday
| Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands)
| 19:00:00
| Premadasa, Colombo
| 22nd Feb
| Sunday
| Y1 (England) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka)
| 15:00:00
| Kandy
| Sunday
| India (X1) vs South Africa (X4)
| 19:00:00
| Ahmedabad
| 23rd Feb
| Monday
| X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X3 (West Indies)
| 19:00:00
| Mumbai
| 24th Feb
| Tuesday
| Y1 (England) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands)
| 19:00:00
| Kandy
| 25th Feb
| Wednesday
| Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka)
| 19:00:00
| Premadasa, Colombo
| 26th Feb
| Thursday
| X3 (West Indies) vs X4 (South Africa)
| 15:00:00
| Ahmedabad
| Thursday
| X1 (India) vs X2 (Zimbabwe)
| 19:00:00
| Chennai
| 27th Feb
| Friday
| Y1 (England) vs Y2 (New Zealand)
| 19:00:00
| Premadasa, Colombo
| 28th Feb
| Saturday
| Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka)
| 19:00:00
| Kandy
| 01/03/01
| Sunday
| X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X4 (South Africa)
| 15:00:00
| Delhi
| Sunday
| X1 (India) vs X3 (West Indies)
| 19:00:00
| Kolkata
| ICC T20 World Cup 2026 SUPER 8 Group 1 (G1) Pre-Seeding
| Position
| Team
| Played (P)
| Won (W)
| Lost (L)
| No Result (NR)
| Points (Pts)
| Net Run Rate (NRR)
| 1
| ZIM
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 2
| RSA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 3
| WI
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 4
| IND
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage points table
| T20 WC SUPER 8 Group 2 (G2) Pre-Seeding
| Position
| Team
| Played (P)
| Won (W)
| Lost (L)
| No Result (NR)
| Points (Pts)
| Net Run Rate (NRR)
| 1
| Y3 (PAK)
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 2
| NZ
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 3
| ENG
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 4
| SL
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| Group A
| POS
| TEAM
| PLAYED
| WON
| LOST
| N/R
| TIED
| Net RR
| POINTS
| Q
| India
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 3.05
| 6
| 2
| USA
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 0.788
| 4
| 3
| Pakistan
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 0
| -0.403
| 4
| 4
| Netherlands
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 0
| -1.352
| 2
| 5
| Namibia
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
| -2.443
| 0
| Group B
| POS
| TEAM
| PLAYED
| WON
| LOST
| N/R
| TIED
| Net RR
| POINTS
| Q
| Sri Lanka
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 2.462
| 6
| Q
| Zimbabwe
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 0
| 1.984
| 5
| 3
| Australia (E)
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 0.414
| 2
| 4
| Ireland (E)
| 4
| 1
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 0.15
| 3
| 5
| Oman (E)
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
| -4.546
| 0
| Group C
| POS
| TEAM
| PLAYED
| WON
| LOST
| N/R
| TIED
| Net RR
| POINTS
| Q
| West Indies
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 1.82
| 6
| Q
| England
| 4
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 0.201
| 6
| 3
| Scotland (E)
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 0.359
| 2
| 4
| Italy (E)
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 0
| -0.588
| 2
| 5
| Nepal (E)
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
| -1.942
| 0
| Group D
| POS
| TEAM
| PLAYED
| WON
| LOST
| N/R
| TIED
| Net RR
| POINTS
| Q
| South Africa
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 1.477
| 6
| Q
| New Zealand
| 4
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 1.227
| 6
| 3
| Afghanistan (E)
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 0
| -0.215
| 2
| 4
| United Arab Emirates (E)
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| 0
| -0.797
| 2
| 5
| Canada (E)
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
| -1.865
| 0