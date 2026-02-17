T20 WC 2026 Super 8 - Teams qualified, full schedule, timings, points table

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few matches away from moving into the Super 8 stage, with seven teams already securing their spots in the next round, which begins on February 21.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification criteria

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super 8 stage.

The top two sides in every group will be determined by their standings on the points table.

Teams qualified for Super 8 round West Indies India South Africa England New Zealand Sri Lanka Zimbabwe

Super 8 round pre-seeding Group X Group Y India (X1) England (Y1) Australia/Zimbabwe (X2) New Zealand (Y2) West Indies (X3) Pakistan (Y3) South Africa (X4) Sri Lanka (Y4)

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 super 8 schedule Date Day Match Time Venue 21st Feb Saturday Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) 19:00:00 Premadasa, Colombo 22nd Feb Sunday Y1 (England) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka) 15:00:00 Kandy Sunday India (X1) vs South Africa (X4) 19:00:00 Ahmedabad 23rd Feb Monday X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X3 (West Indies) 19:00:00 Mumbai 24th Feb Tuesday Y1 (England) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) 19:00:00 Kandy 25th Feb Wednesday Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka) 19:00:00 Premadasa, Colombo 26th Feb Thursday X3 (West Indies) vs X4 (South Africa) 15:00:00 Ahmedabad Thursday X1 (India) vs X2 (Zimbabwe) 19:00:00 Chennai 27th Feb Friday Y1 (England) vs Y2 (New Zealand) 19:00:00 Premadasa, Colombo 28th Feb Saturday Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka) 19:00:00 Kandy 01/03/01 Sunday X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X4 (South Africa) 15:00:00 Delhi Sunday X1 (India) vs X3 (West Indies) 19:00:00 Kolkata

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 SUPER 8 Group 1 (G1) Pre-Seeding Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 ZIM 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 RSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 WI 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 IND 0 0 0 0 0 0

T20 WC SUPER 8 Group 2 (G2) Pre-Seeding Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 Y3 (PAK) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 NZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage points table

Group A POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q India 3 3 0 0 0 3.05 6 2 USA 4 2 2 0 0 0.788 4 3 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.403 4 4 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 -1.352 2 5 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 -2.443 0

Group B POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q Sri Lanka 3 3 0 0 0 2.462 6 Q Zimbabwe 3 2 0 1 0 1.984 5 3 Australia (E) 3 1 2 0 0 0.414 2 4 Ireland (E) 4 1 2 1 0 0.15 3 5 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546 0

Group C POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 1.82 6 Q England 4 3 1 0 0 0.201 6 3 Scotland (E) 3 1 2 0 0 0.359 2 4 Italy (E) 3 1 2 0 0 -0.588 2 5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.942 0