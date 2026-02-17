Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026 Super 8 - Teams qualified, full schedule, timings, points table

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 - Teams qualified, full schedule, timings, points table

From qualification rules to confirmed teams and the February 21 schedule, here's a quick guide to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All you need to know about Super 8 round
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All you need to know about Super 8 round
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 6:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few matches away from moving into the Super 8 stage, with seven teams already securing their spots in the next round, which begins on February 21.
 
Former champions Australia has been knocked out of the tournament after Zimbabwe vs Ireland was washed out. 
Super 8 qualification rules
  • T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification criteria
  • Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super 8 stage.
  • The top two sides in every group will be determined by their standings on the points table.
Teams qualified for Super 8 round
West Indies
India
South Africa
England
New Zealand
Sri Lanka  Zimbabwe
 
Super 8 round pre-seeding
Group X Group Y
India (X1) England (Y1)
Australia/Zimbabwe (X2) New Zealand (Y2)
West Indies (X3) Pakistan (Y3)
South Africa (X4) Sri Lanka (Y4) 
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 super 8 schedule
Date Day Match Time Venue
21st Feb Saturday Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) 19:00:00 Premadasa, Colombo
22nd Feb Sunday Y1 (England) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka) 15:00:00 Kandy
Sunday India (X1) vs South Africa (X4) 19:00:00 Ahmedabad
23rd Feb Monday X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X3 (West Indies) 19:00:00 Mumbai
24th Feb Tuesday Y1 (England) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) 19:00:00 Kandy
25th Feb Wednesday Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka) 19:00:00 Premadasa, Colombo
26th Feb Thursday X3 (West Indies) vs X4 (South Africa) 15:00:00 Ahmedabad
Thursday X1 (India) vs X2 (Zimbabwe) 19:00:00 Chennai
27th Feb Friday Y1 (England) vs Y2 (New Zealand) 19:00:00 Premadasa, Colombo
28th Feb Saturday Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka) 19:00:00 Kandy
01/03/01 Sunday X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X4 (South Africa) 15:00:00 Delhi
Sunday X1 (India) vs X3 (West Indies) 19:00:00 Kolkata
  ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 points table 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 SUPER 8 Group 1 (G1) Pre-Seeding
Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 ZIM 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 RSA 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 WI 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 IND 0 0 0 0 0 0
 
T20 WC SUPER 8 Group 2 (G2) Pre-Seeding
Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 Y3 (PAK) 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 NZ 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
  ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage points table   
Group A
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
Q India 3 3 0 0 0 3.05 6
2 USA 4 2 2 0 0 0.788 4
3 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.403 4
4 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 -1.352 2
5 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 -2.443 0
     
Group B
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
Sri Lanka 3 3 0 0 0 2.462 6
Q Zimbabwe 3 2 0 1 0 1.984 5
3 Australia (E) 3 1 2 0 0 0.414 2
4 Ireland (E) 4 1 2 1 0 0.15 3
5 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546 0
 
Group C
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
Q West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 1.82 6
Q England 4 3 1 0 0 0.201 6
3 Scotland (E) 3 1 2 0 0 0.359 2
4 Italy (E) 3 1 2 0 0 -0.588 2
5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.942 0
 
Group D
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
Q South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 1.477 6
Q New Zealand 4 3 1 0 0 1.227 6
3 Afghanistan (E) 3 1 2 0 0 -0.215 2
4 United Arab Emirates (E) 3 1 2 0 0 -0.797 2
5 Canada (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.865 0
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 World Cup 2026: SCO vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

T20 WC 2026: Scotland vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

T20 WC Super 8 qualification scenario of Australia, Pakistan, Zimbabwe

Will Australia reach Super 8 if Zimbabwe vs Ireland match is washed out?

ICC T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: SA, NZ qualify for Super 8

Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsIndia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamZimbabwe

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story