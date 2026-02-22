T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs South Africa preview, toss time, streaming

India national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team will meet in Match 43 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22.

India dominated Group A, finishing unbeaten with four wins and a net run rate (NRR) of 2.500. They began their campaign with a 29-run win over the USA, followed by a 93-run thrashing of Namibia. A 61-run triumph against Pakistan highlighted their supremacy, and a 17-run victory over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad ensured they topped the group.

ALSO READ: No spin in Ahmedabad? SA opener de Kock claims ahead of T20 WC clash vs IND South Africa were equally impressive in Group D, recording four wins and an NRR of 1.943. They started with a 57-run win over Canada, narrowly beat Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over, chased down New Zealand comfortably, and defeated UAE convincingly.

IND Team News India’s opener Ishan Kishan has been in sensational form. Kishan’s rise is credited to his strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which led to his superb knock against Pakistan in the group stage as well. Arshdeep Singh returned in the previous match, and India is expected to bring back Axar Patel, who was rested to give Washington Sundar a game, strengthening the middle-order balance. SA Team News India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11 South Africa rested Lungi Ngidi in their last outing to allow Kagiso Rabada to regain rhythm and test Anrich Nortje. With Ngidi still their leading wicket-taker, he is expected to return, likely replacing one of the other fast bowlers. As this is a night game, Corbin Bosch appears more likely to make the XI over George Linde.

India playing 11 (probable): Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 35 India won: 21 South Africa won: 13 Tie/No result: 1 India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 22. What will be the venue for the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What time will the toss for the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 7:00 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?