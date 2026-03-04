Finn Allen scores fastest T20 World Cup hundred to book final berth for NZ

New Zealand delivered a masterclass in batting to overwhelm South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Kolkata. Right from the start, openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert dominated the South African bowlers, punishing any loose deliveries and taking complete control. Seifert was aggressive from the outset, smashing boundaries and a towering six off Marco Jansen, while Allen combined exquisite timing with raw power to dismantle the Proteas’ attack. By the end of the powerplay, New Zealand were 91 without loss, setting a new record for the highest T20 WC knockout powerplay score, surpassing England’s 67/0 in 2016.

His 117-run opening partnership against South Africa paved the way for the 170-run chase that was completed within 13 overs.Every shot seemed timed to perfection, with a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes that left the South African bowlers scrambling. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and the rest of the attack were repeatedly dispatched to the boundary, unable to find a way to halt his momentum. His innings wasn’t just about power; it combined skill, timing, and composure under pressure, especially in a high-stakes knockout match.With Tim Seifert providing solid support at the other end, Allen’s record-breaking knock not only secured New Zealand’s place in the final at Ahmedabad but also left cricket fans worldwide in sheer awe.