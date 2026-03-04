T20 WC 2026: What happens if SA vs NZ semifinal match gets washed out?

The knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway today, with two teams looking for their first World Cup title — South Africa and New Zealand — taking on each other in Semifinal 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa will be the favourites for the win as they are the only team to qualify for the semifinals undefeated. On the other hand, New Zealand have had some hiccups along their path, but they have managed to secure the knockout spot.

While team performance will be the key for both sides in the match, they will also be wary of any unwanted interruptions such as rain that can affect the outcome.

Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at what will actually happen if rain washes out the Semifinal 1 match in Kolkata. Reserve day for semifinal matches The ICC, to keep the tournament outcome fair, have decided to assign a reserve day for the semifinal matches and the final on Sunday. This means if the South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinal 1 match on Wednesday does get washed out due to rain, the match will then be played at the same time on Thursday, March 5. ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand preview, streaming This will mean both the semifinal matches — South Africa vs New Zealand and India vs England — will be taking place simultaneously at different venues.

What happens if the reserve day is washed out? If the reserve day of the semifinal or final match also gets washed out due to rain, the team finishing at the top of the points table in the previous stage will be declared the winner. In the case of the South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal match, upon the washout of the reserve day, South Africa will be given a spot in the final clash as they finished as Group 1 leaders in the Super 8 round, while New Zealand finished as Group 2 runners-up. Kolkata weather for Wednesday The weather in Kolkata for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash between South Africa and New Zealand is expected to be good enough for a full, uninterrupted match.