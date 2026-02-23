Got to take him down: Miller talks about Proteas plan that nullified Varun

All it needed was a still mind, limited movement and strong intent, said South African big-hitter David Miller as he opened up about how his team successfully nullified Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash here.

South Africa defeated the defending champions by 76 runs here on Sunday after posting a formidable 187/7. The in-form Chakravarthy was expected to be India's trump card but on a wicket that didn't offer much assistance, he went for 47 runs in his four overs with both Miller (63 off 35 balls) and Dewald Brevis (45 off 29 balls) taking him to cleaners.

"I think it's just about really making sure that we were on it in terms of if he bowls a bad ball we got to put it away - so a little bit more intent and it wasn't spinning too much tonight, so you can kind of trust the line," Miller told reporters after the match. ALSO READ: How will result of Zim vs WI match affect India's SF qualification chances? "And once we felt that, then we felt, OK, we've got to take him down, because he is a threat to every team that he does play against. So it was definitely something that we did speak about," he explained.

This was the first big knock of the tournament for the 36-year-old and was dotted with seven fours and three maximums. Miller said it was all about sticking to basic preparations which have given him fair amount of success and the reputation of being a game-changer in all these years. "It's about making sure that you really stick to the simple things and the basics and do that really well. Like I said, my intent always has to be up, making sure that I have limited movements, when the ball is bowled, so I'm nice and still, my breathing, running hard, all those simple things.

"It's cliche, but it really does, in the heat of battle, those are the things that I clutch to." Asked about the biggest takeaway from the win last night, Miller found it tough to hide his glee at beating the team that is widely tipped to become the first to retain the trophy. "India are beatable. India, as I mentioned, is an incredible team. But for us in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do the simple things and make sure that we stay in our lane as a player and do the job and get the job done," Miller said.

"We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together and a lot of cricket for South Africa and that goes a long way under pressure. So I think it's just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more." When he began his career more than a decade ago, Miller was dubbed the classic T20 swashbuckler, the ideal finisher who could clear the ropes at a whim. He understands that he could have probably achieved more in all these years but he also knows that cricket's shortest and most glitzy format punishes as much as it rewards risk-takers.