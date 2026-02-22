Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table: PAK, SL, ENG, NZ rankings

The top two teams of Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals after the end of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 round

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 4:48 PM IST
The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway, with all teams battling it out for semifinal qualification. Group 2 of the Super 8, consisting of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, are all playing their matches in Sri Lanka, where, along with team performance, the weather is also playing a big role in the standings.
 
The first Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday was washed out due to rain, leaving both teams with one point each.  The second match is taking place today in Pallekele between England and Sri Lanka. England batting first posted 146 for 9 on the board as Sri Lanka will now fancy another successful chase to take the win and top spot at the points table.   Check all the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Points table

ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table
Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 PAK 1 0 0 1 1 0
2 NZ 1 0 0 1 1 0
3 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Full fixtures and results

Match No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Result
41 Feb 21, 2026 Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 7:00 PM Match abandoned
42 Feb 22, 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 3:00 PM TBA
45 Feb 24, 2026 England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 7:00 PM TBA
46 Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 7:00 PM TBA
49 Feb 27, 2026 England vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 7:00 PM TBA
50 Feb 28, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 7:00 PM TBA
 
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

