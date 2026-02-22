T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table: PAK, SL, ENG, NZ rankings
The top two teams of Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals after the end of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 round
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
The top two teams of Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals after the end of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 round
|ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played (P)
|Won (W)
|Lost (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points (Pts)
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|PAK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|NZ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|SL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Result
|41
|Feb 21, 2026
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|Match abandoned
|42
|Feb 22, 2026
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|3:00 PM
|TBA
|45
|Feb 24, 2026
|England vs Pakistan
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|46
|Feb 25, 2026
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|49
|Feb 27, 2026
|England vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
|50
|Feb 28, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
|TBA
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 4:48 PM IST