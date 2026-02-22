Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / South Africa hand India their biggest defeat in ICC T20 World Cups

South Africa hand India their biggest defeat in ICC T20 World Cups

South Africa beat India by 76 runs in their opening T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Ahmedabad.

South Africa dominated India in the Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup
South Africa dominated India in the Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Team India have been handed their biggest defeat in the T20 World Cups (by runs) courtesy of South Africa's dominant display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that saw The Proteas win by a 76-run margin in their opening Super 8 encounter on the night.  The loss marked India’s first since the 2022 semi-final defeat to England, ending their 17-match World Cup unbeaten streak and leaving their Super 8 campaign in jeopardy.   
Biggest defeat for India in T20 World Cup (by runs)
Margin (Runs) Opponent Venue Year
76 South Africa Ahmedabad 2026
49 Australia Bridgetown 2010
47 New Zealand Nagpur 2016
  The heavy defeat also ended India's 17-match winning streak in T20 World Cups on the night. In what was a dismal performance with the bat from the Men in Blue, South Africa bowlers were in total control, bundling the defending champions out on just 111 runs, which is also their 3rd lowest total registered over the years in T20 World Cups. 
ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table: PAK, SL, ENG, NZ rankings
 
Lowest total registered by India in T20 World Cups
Total Opponent Venue Year
79 New Zealand Nagpur 2016
110/7 New Zealand Dubai 2021
111 South Africa Ahmedabad 2026
118/8 South Africa Nottingham 2009
119 Pakistan New York 2024
  SA remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026  
South Africa posted a competitive 187/7, led by David Miller’s 63 off 35 balls, complemented by Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44*). Despite early setbacks, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had reduced the Proteas to 20/3, but South Africa’s middle-order partnership ensured a strong total.  India’s chase, however, quickly unravelled. Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24), and Corbin Bosch (2/12) bowled with precision, exploiting India’s technical weaknesses on a slow, gripping surface.
 
Ishan Kishan (0) and Tilak Varma (1) fell cheaply, while Abhishek Sharma (15) failed to find form. Suryakumar Yadav (18) struggled to find rhythm, and Washington Sundar provided little impact. Hardik Pandya (18) and Shivam Dube (42) staged a brief resistance, adding 35 runs together, but disciplined bowling from Ngidi, Bosch, and Maharaj prevented any significant momentum shift.
 
India’s approach, heavily reliant on aggressive hitting, was neutralised by South Africa’s tactical execution, leaving the hosts bowled out for just 111 in 18.5 overs. Despite individual brilliance from Bumrah, the batting collapse underscored India’s vulnerability under pressure. The Proteas’ comprehensive performance, combining early breakthroughs and smart middle-overs bowling, not only secured a dominant victory but also highlighted India’s urgent need to recalibrate their batting strategy to remain competitive in the tournament.
  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs South Africa preview, toss time, streaming

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs SA pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

England vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: Bowlers shine as England down Sri Lanka in Pallekele

Play what's in front of you: WI coach Sammy on impact of T20 WC seedings

ENG vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Topics :South Africa cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story