South Africa hand India their biggest defeat in ICC T20 World Cups

Team India have been handed their biggest defeat in the T20 World Cups (by runs) courtesy of South Africa's dominant display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that saw The Proteas win by a 76-run margin in their opening Super 8 encounter on the night. The loss marked India’s first since the 2022 semi-final defeat to England, ending their 17-match World Cup unbeaten streak and leaving their Super 8 campaign in jeopardy.
Biggest defeat for India in T20 World Cup (by runs)
Margin (Runs)
Opponent
Venue
Year
76
South Africa
Ahmedabad
2026
49
Australia
Bridgetown
2010
47
New Zealand
Nagpur
2016
The heavy defeat also ended India's 17-match winning streak in T20 World Cups on the night. In what was a dismal performance with the bat from the Men in Blue, South Africa bowlers were in total control, bundling the defending champions out on just 111 runs, which is also their 3rd lowest total registered over the years in T20 World Cups.
Lowest total registered by India in T20 World Cups
Total
Opponent
Venue
Year
79
New Zealand
Nagpur
2016
110/7
New Zealand
Dubai
2021
111
South Africa
Ahmedabad
2026
118/8
South Africa
Nottingham
2009
119
Pakistan
New York
2024
SA remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa posted a competitive 187/7, led by David Miller’s 63 off 35 balls, complemented by Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44*). Despite early setbacks, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had reduced the Proteas to 20/3, but South Africa’s middle-order partnership ensured a strong total. India’s chase, however, quickly unravelled. Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24), and Corbin Bosch (2/12) bowled with precision, exploiting India’s technical weaknesses on a slow, gripping surface.
Ishan Kishan (0) and Tilak Varma (1) fell cheaply, while Abhishek Sharma (15) failed to find form. Suryakumar Yadav (18) struggled to find rhythm, and Washington Sundar provided little impact. Hardik Pandya (18) and Shivam Dube (42) staged a brief resistance, adding 35 runs together, but disciplined bowling from Ngidi, Bosch, and Maharaj prevented any significant momentum shift.
India’s approach, heavily reliant on aggressive hitting, was neutralised by South Africa’s tactical execution, leaving the hosts bowled out for just 111 in 18.5 overs. Despite individual brilliance from Bumrah, the batting collapse underscored India’s vulnerability under pressure. The Proteas’ comprehensive performance, combining early breakthroughs and smart middle-overs bowling, not only secured a dominant victory but also highlighted India’s urgent need to recalibrate their batting strategy to remain competitive in the tournament.