South Africa hand India their biggest defeat in ICC T20 World Cups

Biggest defeat for India in T20 World Cup (by runs) Margin (Runs) Opponent Venue Year 76 South Africa Ahmedabad 2026 49 Australia Bridgetown 2010 47 New Zealand Nagpur 2016

Lowest total registered by India in T20 World Cups Total Opponent Venue Year 79 New Zealand Nagpur 2016 110/7 New Zealand Dubai 2021 111 South Africa Ahmedabad 2026 118/8 South Africa Nottingham 2009 119 Pakistan New York 2024 SA remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa posted a competitive 187/7, led by David Miller’s 63 off 35 balls, complemented by Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44*). Despite early setbacks, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had reduced the Proteas to 20/3, but South Africa’s middle-order partnership ensured a strong total. India’s chase, however, quickly unravelled. Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24), and Corbin Bosch (2/12) bowled with precision, exploiting India’s technical weaknesses on a slow, gripping surface.

Ishan Kishan (0) and Tilak Varma (1) fell cheaply, while Abhishek Sharma (15) failed to find form. Suryakumar Yadav (18) struggled to find rhythm, and Washington Sundar provided little impact. Hardik Pandya (18) and Shivam Dube (42) staged a brief resistance, adding 35 runs together, but disciplined bowling from Ngidi, Bosch, and Maharaj prevented any significant momentum shift. India’s approach, heavily reliant on aggressive hitting, was neutralised by South Africa’s tactical execution, leaving the hosts bowled out for just 111 in 18.5 overs. Despite individual brilliance from Bumrah, the batting collapse underscored India’s vulnerability under pressure. The Proteas’ comprehensive performance, combining early breakthroughs and smart middle-overs bowling, not only secured a dominant victory but also highlighted India’s urgent need to recalibrate their batting strategy to remain competitive in the tournament.

Team India have been handed their biggest defeat in the T20 World Cups (by runs) courtesy of South Africa's dominant display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that saw The Proteas win by a 76-run margin in their opening Super 8 encounter on the night.The loss marked India’s first since the 2022 semi-final defeat to England, ending their 17-match World Cup unbeaten streak and leaving their Super 8 campaign in jeopardy.The heavy defeat also ended India's 17-match winning streak in T20 World Cups on the night. In what was a dismal performance with the bat from the Men in Blue, South Africa bowlers were in total control, bundling the defending champions out on just 111 runs, which is also their 3rd lowest total registered over the years in T20 World Cups.