Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

36-year-old Rohit Sharma has played 148 T20Is, scoring 3853 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 with four hundred.

BS Web Team New Delhi
If the reports have to be believed, the designated India captain across formats, Rohit Sharma, has communicated with chief selector Ajit Agarkar that he won't play T20 International matches. Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After India's disappointing loss in the final against Australia, Team India and their fans were in tatters. Rohit Sharma was seen sobbing quietly and looked dejected on multiple occasions whenever the broadcasters' cameras panned towards him.

With days passing by and India in action again, the fans are ready to cheer Team India. Though the seniors from the World Cup are not part of India's first series after the World Cup, the chances of their return are certain during India's tour of South Africa, which starts on December 10.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, if the reports have to be believed, the designated India captain across formats, Rohit Sharma, has communicated with chief selector Ajit Agarkar that he won't play T20 International matches.

"It is not a new development. Rohit hasn't played any T20Is in the past one year as the focus was on ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar in this regard. He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has been Rohit's call," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI source.

With the next World Cup just six months away and Hardik Pandya's fragile built, India need a player who can lead from front and Rohit Sharma could be the apt player for that.


His fearless approach could also be useful for Team India at the top. The 36-year-old India skipper has played 148 T20Is, scoring 3853 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 with four hundred.

"I want to see Rohit Sharma as a captain in the T20 World Cup. Yes, Hardik Pandya has captained in T20Is, but I still want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup," said former India captain Gautam Gambhir.

“In this World Cup, he has showed that with his batting. If Rohit Sharma is picked, Virat Kohli will automatically get picked. If Rohit Sharma decides to play the T20 World Cup, he should be selected as a captain and not just as a batter," Gambhir added.

However, Rohit hasn't played a single game in the shortest format since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022. Hardik Pandya has mostly led the Indian team in T20Is since then.

Rohit Sharma International career

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 243 28 6211 109* 29.58 4776 130.05 1 42 554 257 98
2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 250 132.8 0 2 35 17 1
2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 223 120.18 0 0 28 13 7
2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 299 127.42 0 1 33 14 1
2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 260 127.69 0 3 27 19 6
2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 315 128.57 0 2 52 10 4
2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 215 133.02 0 2 25 12 8
2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 273 121.97 0 3 31 9 10
2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 368 132.88 0 5 49 16 2
2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 333 144.74 0 3 41 21 5
2014 15 2 390 59* 30 302 129.13 0 3 31 16 5
2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 409 131.54 0 4 35 28 7
2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 342 126.6 1 3 39 18 13
2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 297 125.25 0 3 32 13 7
2010 16 2 404 73 28.85 302 133.77 0 3 36 14 9
2009 16 3 362 52 27.84 315 114.92 0 1 22 18 5
2008 13 1 404 76* 36.72 273 147.98 0 4 38 19 8

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

ICC select seven venues in Caribbean to host men's 2024 T20 World Cup

New York may host India vs Pak match in 2024 T20 WC as ICC confirms venues

Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice: Rohit Sharma

ODI capt Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 games following umpiring row: ICC

OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities for upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia cricket teamICC World T20ICC World CupBS Web ReportsT20 cricketCricket

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story