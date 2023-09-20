Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / New York may play host to the India v Pak game in T20 World Cup in 2024

New York may play host to the India v Pak game in T20 World Cup in 2024

The 2024 T20 World Cup matches will be played in the US and the West Indies

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to announce New York City as the host of a much-anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan as part of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Cricbuzz (CB) has reported. The 2024 T20 World Cup matches will be played in the US and the West Indies.

The announcement is expected to come within months after detailed discussions between the ICC and New York City officials yielded no results. Earlier, the construction of a venue was planned in Van Cortlandt Park in the borough of Bronx, the CB report said.

The city officials had to give up on the plan for the Bronx after facing heavy resistance from some locals residing in the area. As the Bronx venue went out of the picture, ICC quickly arranged discussions with Nassau County officials and was able to materialise negotiations, the CB report stated.


Making cricket popular in the US

ICC has been contemplating expanding cricket in the USA for two reasons. One, the US is home to the world's biggest media market; two, the US is also the fastest-emerging cricket market around the globe. The USA media rights for ICC events are said to be amongst the top four countries in terms of dollar value, the CB report added.
 

The lack of cricket infrastructure in the US

Among the hurdles in popularising cricket in the US is the lack of supporting infrastructure. This has been an issue of concern for the ICC. While Major League Cricket (MLC) did unveil its 15,000 seater flagship stadium in Dallas for their inaugural season, apart from this and Central Broward Park near Miami, the US does not have any floodlit state-of-the-art cricket structure, the CB report said.


The ICC T20 World Cup

The ICC earlier announced that the 20-team World Cup will commence on June 4 and conclude on June 30. This will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, a biennial tournament contested by men's national teams and organised by the ICC. The 2024 World Cup will be the first one to feature matches played in the United States.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

