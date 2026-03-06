ICC organises charter flight for West Indies cricket team stuck in Kolkata

The West Indies cricket team, which has been stuck in Kolkata because of the ongoing crisis in West Asia that has resulted in the closure of several airspaces, is expected to depart soon after the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranged an alternative travel plan. According to reports, the team will soon travel home on a chartered flight that will route through London. Darren Sammy unhappy with the uncertainity

After their elimination from the T20 World Cup following a loss to India last Sunday, the West Indies squad has remained in Kolkata awaiting travel arrangements. Head coach Darren Sammy earlier expressed his frustration on X, writing, “I just wanna go home.” He later posted again asking for clarity about their situation: “At least an update, tell us something. Today, tomorrow, next week. It’s been five days.”

ALSO READ: T20 WC final: Ricky Martin to perform at 5:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium When the regional crisis first disrupted flights, the ICC assured teams that alternate arrangements would be organised. Although the process took several days, sources within the ICC have now confirmed that the West Indies players have been informed of the new plan. The squad is expected to travel from Kolkata to London via a chartered flight. Sammy later acknowledged the update on social media, posting: “Got an update. That’s all WI wanted.” Some players may stay back for IPL It remains uncertain whether the entire West Indies squad will leave India. With the IPL approaching and franchises beginning their training camps, some players may choose to stay back in the country. There is also a possibility that England’s players could join the same charter flight to London if they are eliminated in the semifinals.