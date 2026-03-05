T20 WC: Sanju's fiery 89 hands India early command in semifinal vs England

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson scored yet another blistering half-century against England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to boost India’s chances of keeping the title defence alive.

Sanju, who scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls against West Indies in India’s last Super 8 match, went on to score 89 runs off just 42 balls against England to hand India a fiery start in the match.

Sanju had the chance to equal Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav’s record of the second-most tons (4 tons) in T20I cricket, but he fell short by 11 runs from reaching the historic milestone.

Record partnership for India in T20 World Cup knockouts Sanju Samson also stitched a brilliant 94-run tandem for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (39 runs off 18 balls), which is India's highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 World Cup knockout match, surpassing Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa's 84-run record against Australia in the 2007 semis in Durban. Sanju breaks Yuvraj's record Sanju in his 89-run innings hit seven sixes, which takes his total number of sixes in the format to 76. He is now seventh in the list of most sixes for India in T20Is, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's record of 74 sixes.