T20 WC final: Ricky Martin to perform at 5:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium

Known for his high-energy stage presence and global hits, Martin's performance is anticipated to transform the stadium atmosphere into a concert-like spectacle before the title clash begins.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:13 PM IST
Global pop icon Ricky Martin is set to electrify fans with a special live performance ahead of the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium. The pre-match show is expected to add a major entertainment element to cricket’s biggest night, bringing together music and sport on one of the world’s largest cricket stages.
 
Known for his high-energy stage presence and global hits, Martin’s performance is anticipated to transform the stadium atmosphere into a concert-like spectacle before the title clash begins. With tens of thousands of fans expected inside the venue and millions watching worldwide, the performance will showcase a mix of Latin pop energy and global chart-topping sounds. 
Who is Ricky Martin?
 
 
Ricky Martin is widely recognized as the “King of Latin Pop.” Over the years, he has built a career defined by worldwide chart success, electrifying performances, and a strong cultural impact that helped popularize Latin music internationally. 
 
Martin first gained attention as a young performer before becoming a global sensation in the late 1990s. His music, which blends Latin rhythms with mainstream pop, has played a key role in shaping the modern crossover sound that dominates global charts today.
  India aim to create history  With India booking their final berth tonight with a thrilling 7-run win against England in the semi-final of the oturnament in Mumbai, everyone can expect a sea of blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India will attempt to create history and become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup crown this year.  No host team has ever won the T20 World Cup and these are things that the Indian players will be motivating themselves for when they take the pitch on Sunday.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

