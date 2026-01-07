Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC rejects Bangladesh request to shift T20 World Cup matches from India

ICC rejects Bangladesh request to shift T20 World Cup matches from India

According to media reports, ICC has rejected Bangladesh's request to shift T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India and insisted that they have to forfeit points if they don't want to travel to India

Jay Shah
ICC Chairman Jay Shah (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:55 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Bangladesh’s request to move its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday (January 4) had formally written to the ICC seeking a venue change for its Group C matches in the upcoming tournament, citing security concerns.
 
According to ESPNCricinfo, during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the ICC told BCB that it was rejecting the request and that Bangladesh would need to travel to India to play its matches. The ICC reportedly said Bangladesh could risk forfeiting points if it did not play its matches in India. However, the BCB has maintained that no such ultimatum was conveyed to it by the global governing body.
 
An official notification following the call is yet to be issued by the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the BCB.
 

Why did Bangladesh approach the ICC?

 
The BCB’s decision to approach the ICC followed the BCCI instructing Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.
 
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia earlier revealed that KKR were told to release Mustafizur after political uncertainty and violence in Bangladesh strained relations between the two countries.
 
Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with over 400 T20 dismissals, was bought by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.
 
KKR’s decision to sign the left-arm pacer sparked strong criticism, particularly on social media, following reports of multiple crimes against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent weeks.
 
According to reports, the IPL Governing Council and senior BCCI officials did not meet to discuss Mustafizur’s release. Instead, the instruction is said to have come from the highest level of BCCI management.
 

When and where are Bangladesh scheduled to play?

 
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, featuring 20 teams, will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
 
Bangladesh, placed in Group C, are scheduled to play their first three matches in Kolkata:
 
February 7: Bangladesh to play West Indies
February 9: Bangladesh faces Italy
February 14: Bangladesh takes on England
 
Their final group match, against Nepal, is scheduled in Mumbai on February 17
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No update yet: Bangladesh board on ICC's response on team's visit to India

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule likely to test ICC logistics

Pat Cummins to miss T20 WC 2026? Here's what Australian coach said

Pakistan hand ICC provisional T20 WC list, official announcement pending

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Lasith Malinga returns as Sri Lanka bowling coach

Topics :T20 World Cup 2026IPL 2026ICC T20 World CupBangladeshBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story