ICC rejects Bangladesh request to shift T20 World Cup matches from India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Bangladesh’s request to move its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday (January 4) had formally written to the ICC seeking a venue change for its Group C matches in the upcoming tournament, citing security concerns.

According to ESPNCricinfo, during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the ICC told BCB that it was rejecting the request and that Bangladesh would need to travel to India to play its matches. The ICC reportedly said Bangladesh could risk forfeiting points if it did not play its matches in India. However, the BCB has maintained that no such ultimatum was conveyed to it by the global governing body.

KKR’s decision to sign the left-arm pacer sparked strong criticism, particularly on social media, following reports of multiple crimes against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent weeks. According to reports, the IPL Governing Council and senior BCCI officials did not meet to discuss Mustafizur’s release. Instead, the instruction is said to have come from the highest level of BCCI management. When and where are Bangladesh scheduled to play? The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, featuring 20 teams, will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Bangladesh, placed in Group C, are scheduled to play their first three matches in Kolkata: