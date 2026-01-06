No update yet: Bangladesh board on ICC's response on team's visit to India

Bangladesh’s Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday said that it has not received any communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the team’s potential travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The issue escalated after the BCB formally asked the ICC to move their matches out of India, citing security concerns. The request followed India's decision to release Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL on regulatory instructions. The board maintains it will decide its final course of action only after the ICC responds.

Not feeling secure: BCB chief Aminul

BCB chief Aminul Islam said in a statement that the board’s stance on not travelling to India for the T20 World Cup came after internal discussions among directors, with the safety of the team forming the central theme. In his statement to the media, Aminul said the leadership believes the present situation does not provide the assurance required for a World Cup visit.

Aminul also mentioned that the board’s message to the ICC was direct and centred on security, without announcing any boycott or pulling out of the event. The BCB, he added, expects a formal meeting with the ICC soon to detail its concerns and understand the governing body’s view. He also clarified that the board is not holding bilateral talks with the BCCI on the matter, as the tournament falls under the ICC’s control and regulations. The BCB considers the ICC the only relevant stakeholder in logistical and security decisions for this event. India’s position and limited clarity India’s cricket board has offered minimal public explanation on Mustafizur’s IPL release, attributing it only to unspecified developments. A senior BCCI official had earlier framed it as a regulatory decision rather than a political or bilateral one.

There has been no official comment from the BCCI directly addressing Bangladesh’s World Cup relocation request or security remarks. The BCB, for now, is reading the IPL release and the absence of detailed reasoning as part of the larger uncertainty influencing its stance. Bangladesh’s scheduled fixtures in India Bangladesh is slotted to play four group-stage matches on Indian soil — three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Their campaign is set to begin at Eden Gardens against West Indies on February 7. The group also includes reigning champions England, alongside Italy, Nepal, and one more qualifier. Bangladesh has not raised venue objections based on cricketing infrastructure, crowd size, or scheduling, instead repeatedly linking its request to safety evaluations. Team logistics had been locked in months in advance, but the BCB says those plans are now secondary until clarity is received from the ICC.