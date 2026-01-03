Pakistan hand ICC provisional T20 WC list, official announcement pending

Pakistan have submitted their provisional 15-member squad for the World T20 Cup to the International Cricket Council but are yet to make the list public, a reliable source said.

January 1 was the deadline set by the ICC for participating teams to submit their provisional squads, and the Pakistan Cricket Board completed the process within the stipulated timeframe, the source.

Not all teams have announced their provisional squads so far.

Teams are permitted to make changes to their provisional squads until January 31 without seeking approval from the ICC. Any alterations after that date will require clearance from the ICC's tournament technical committee.

According to the source, Pakistan's provisional squad includes injured fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Babar Azam, and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has not played international cricket since May last year due to a shoulder injury. Shadab returned to competitive cricket in the Big Bash League late last month and has been named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka starting January 7. The selectors have largely picked players who are part of the Sri Lanka tour, with the final World Cup squad likely to be firmed up after the series, the source said.