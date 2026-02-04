ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All you need to know about warm-up matches

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 action has already begun days before its official start on February 7, as many participating teams are currently taking part in the warm-up matches for the tournament. The defending champions and co-hosts India have fielded two squads for the warm-up matches, as their senior squad, which will be playing in the main tournament, will play one warm-up match, while Ayush Badoni-led India A have already played one warm-up match against USA and are scheduled to face Namibia on Friday.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match live toss time, streaming The Suryakumar Yadav-led senior side will play their warm-up match against the last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, today at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Now, before the two finalists of the 2024 edition take the field, let’s take a look at the rules and format of ICC warm-up matches that will be used today.

Playing 11 rules Unlike official international matches, teams are not required to name a fixed Playing 11 at the toss in ICC warm-up games. All members of the tournament squad, usually up to 15 players, are permitted to take part. Teams may rotate players freely during the match, although only 11 players can bat or field at any one time. This flexibility allows management to assess the entire squad under match conditions. Match format and overs Warm-up matches are generally played in the same format as the main tournament. For example, ahead of a T20 World Cup, warm-up games are typically scheduled as 20-over-per-side matches. However, since results do not affect standings, the emphasis remains on preparation rather than strict competitive outcomes.

Substitutions and player rotation ICC warm-up matches allow unrestricted substitutions from the squad, which are not permitted in official international fixtures. Players can be rotated while fielding, and teams may test different bowlers, batting orders, and fielding positions. This rule is specifically intended to help teams manage workloads and experiment tactically before the tournament begins. Laws of cricket and playing conditions While warm-up matches offer flexibility, they are still governed by the Laws of Cricket, unless modified by ICC-approved playing conditions. Standard dismissal rules apply, and matches are conducted in a structured manner, but with relaxed regulations to support practice objectives rather than strict enforcement.

Purpose of ICC warm-up matches Overall, ICC warm-up matches are designed as high-quality practice fixtures. They give teams an opportunity to adjust to pitches, weather, and venues, manage player workloads, and finalise strategies before the competitive phase of the tournament begins, without the pressure of official results or records. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches live streaming and telecast details When will the warm-up matches of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin? The warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been underway since Monday, February 2. What are the venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be played in Bengaluru and Mumbai in India, and in Colombo in Sri Lanka. Who will India face in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches? India will face South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches, while India A will play against the USA and Namibia. What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches begin? The first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 1 pm IST, while the last match will begin at 7 pm IST.