India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match live toss time, streaming

India will face South Africa in their lone Warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, February 4. The two teams have only met once before in a T20I warm-up, during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

As hosts and favourites, India enters the tournament with strong momentum, bolstered by their recent series win against New Zealand. Their squad appears well-balanced, with a powerful batting lineup featuring depth, firepower, and adaptability to thrive in home conditions. India’s spin attack is also tailor-made for Indian pitches.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is in fine form, having been named Player of the Series against New Zealand, scoring three fifties in five innings. Since the last T20 World Cup, India has won every bilateral series in the format and claimed the 2025 Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: Stumping to Overthrow: List of changes in cricket rules introduced by MCC South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, enters the tournament with confidence following a successful SA20 season, despite a few injury setbacks. The Proteas boast a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, with a formidable pace attack. As finalists in the previous edition, they remain a strong contender, eager to overcome past disappointments and claim their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

India vs South Africa Probable playing 11 India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde/Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in warm up games

Total matches: 1

India won: 0

South Africa won: 1

No result: 0

India vs South Africa: Full WC squad

India full squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match Live streaming and telecast details

When will the T20 WC Warm-up match between India and South Africa be played?

The India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, February 4.

What is the venue for the T20 WC Warm-up match between India and South Africa?

The India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match will be played at the DY Patil cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai

When will the toss for the India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match take place?

The toss for the T20 WC Warm-up match between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match be bowled?

The first ball of the T20 WC Warm-up between India and South Africa will be bowled at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match in India?

The live telecast of the T20 WC Warm-up between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match in India?

The live streaming of the T20 WC Warm-up between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.