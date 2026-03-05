ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, streaming

The defending champions, India have qualified for their second consecutive T20 World Cup final as they beat England by 7 runs in a high scoring second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India will now be hoping to win their record-breaking third title on Sunday. India will now face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the title clash.

Earlier, New Zealand booked their place in the final after beating South Africa by nine wickets on Wednesday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Teams qualified

New Zealand

India

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Venue

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Schedule Date Match Venue City Teams Time (IST) 8 Mar 2026 Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad New Zealand vs India 7:00 PM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Full squads New Zealand squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Live streaming and telecast details When will the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 8. What will be the venue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match? The final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Which two teams will play in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? New Zealand will take on defending champions India in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Does the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match have a reserve day? Monday, March 9, has been assigned as the reserve day for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final if the match gets washed out on Sunday. What time will the toss take place for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match? The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match will take place at 6:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match be bowled? The first ball of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be bowled at 7 PM IST.