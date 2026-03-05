T20 WC: Top five England players under spotlight for semis clash vs India

The two-time T20 World Cup champions, England, will be hoping to replicate their 2022 performance on Thursday when they take on defending champions India in the second semifinal match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the 2022 edition of the tournament, the Three Lions beat the Men in Blue in the semifinal and went on to win the whole tournament. They will aim to secure similar results in the 2026 edition and win their record-extending third T20 World Cup title.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Top five Indian players under spotlight for semis clash vs England The English side, despite being the first team to qualify for the final four, has been one of the most inconsistent sides in the tournament. They often find themselves in a state of bother before someone produces an innings of individual brilliance to get them over the line.

In this article we will talk about some such names who can be the X factor for England against India in the marquee semifinal clash. Top England players under the spotlight for India semifinal Will Jacks Four man of the match awards in seven games played is the data that is more than enough to establish the fact that Will Jacks has been England’s most consistent performer in the tournament. The all-rounder has made 191 runs with his bat and taken seven wickets so far with the ball in the tournament. His batting in the lower order is the reason England have managed to get over the line so many times and the two-time champions will be expecting him to keep his purple patch going if they want to play New Zealand in the title clash.

Harry Brook While England’s batting has struggled throughout the tournament, that has not been the case for the English skipper Harry Brook, who has 228 runs to his name in seven matches. His century against Pakistan in the Super 8 stage was a statement of why he was chosen as Jos Buttler’s successor in the format. The English captain will once again be looking to dish out a similar performance against India to lead his team to yet another T20 World Cup final. Adil Rashid Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, it was expected that the spinners would be more impactful than the pacers and the assumption was proven correct by England’s Adil Rashid, who in a pace-heavy bowling line-up has turned out to be the top wicket-taker for the Three Lions in the tournament so far.

Rashid has 11 wickets to his name in seven matches and has played a key role in taking his team to the semifinals. However, he has been inconsistent with the runs he has been conceding per match and if he manages to keep the run rate slow against India he can very well be the game changer for his side. Liam Dawson Just like Rashid, another English player who has been crucial for his side is Liam Dawson, who has 10 wickets to his name in seven matches. He has been a perfect partner for Rashid in the wicket-taking category and has been able to stop the run flow on a regular basis.

His performance will be a deciding factor in how England’s bowlers perform against India in the semifinal match. Jofra Archer Despite suffering multiple injuries in recent years, the star pacer from England, Jofra Archer, has been his side’s biggest weapon in bowling every time he dons the national jersey. His performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup is no different. Archer has 10 wickets to his name in seven matches and out of those 10, eight wickets have come in the powerplay. His dominance in the powerplay phase can be understood from the fact that before England’s last Super 8 game, Archer had not conceded a single six while bowling in the opening phase of the match.