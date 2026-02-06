ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A full schedule, team analysis, live streaming

The group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7 when Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Colombo. Meanwhile, the hosts India will also start their defence of world title later in the day, when Men In Blue take on USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Defending champions India headline the group alongside Pakistan, while the USA and Namibia add depth and unpredictability. With contrasting styles, recent upsets and shifting team dynamics, Group A could prove more competitive than its headline billing suggests.

Business Standard takes a look at how the five teams in Group A is stacked up for the T20 WorldCup 2026:

India: Defending champions under transition India begin their title defence with both momentum and uncertainty. Ranked number one in T20 Internationals, the side enters the tournament with a revamped leadership group and a squad that blends emerging talent with proven match-winners. The absence of long-serving stalwarts has placed greater responsibility on a new core, with the team expected to rely on adaptability rather than established hierarchies. Playing three of their four group matches at home, India will look to convert familiarity with conditions into a strategic advantage. Players to watch Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most explosive batters in the format, combining volume scoring with an exceptional strike rate. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya are expected to anchor the middle order and provide balance with their all-round skills.

In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s primary weapon with the new and old ball, while Varun Chakravarthy’s unconventional spin offers tactical flexibility in middle overs. India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. Pakistan: Seeking reset after disappointment Pakistan arrive at the tournament seeking to restore their reputation after an early exit in the previous edition. Historically one of the most unpredictable teams in global T20 cricket, they combine technical skill with the ability to shift momentum rapidly.

A change in leadership and renewed emphasis on squad depth signal an attempt to move beyond recent setbacks. While ranked outside the top five, Pakistan's track record in knockout tournaments suggests they cannot be discounted. Players to watch Salman Ali Agha's leadership will be closely scrutinised as he balances tactical decision-making with batting responsibilities. Babar Azam's return adds stability at the top of the order, while Naseem Shah's pace and movement could be decisive if he regains peak form. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 points table here Pakistan's ability to combine batting depth with sustained bowling pressure will determine whether they can reassert themselves as contenders.

Netherlands: Consistent disruptors The Netherlands have built a reputation as one of the most organised associate sides in international cricket. Entering their seventh T20 World Cup, they bring continuity in leadership and a core group with experience across multiple global tournaments. Their previous campaigns have shown an ability to compete against higher-ranked teams, often using discipline and adaptability rather than raw power. Players to watch Bas de Leede remains a central figure with both bat and ball, while Max O’Dowd provides stability at the top of the order. Captain Scott Edwards offers tactical clarity behind the stumps and with the bat.

Roelof van der Merwe’s experience and control in spin-friendly conditions could prove valuable, particularly against stronger batting line-ups. Netherlands squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar. Namibia: Quietly competitive Namibia continue to consolidate their position among the most competitive associate teams. Having progressed beyond the initial stage in earlier editions, they enter the tournament with growing confidence and a clearer identity in T20 cricket.

Their challenge will be translating discipline and cohesion into results against higher-ranked opponents, particularly India and Pakistan. Players to watch Ruben Trumpelmann’s ability to strike early with the new ball gives Namibia an edge in powerplay overs. Craig Williams, now combining leadership responsibilities with strategic input, remains a key figure in shaping the team’s approach. Namibia’s success will depend on whether their bowling unit can restrict stronger batting sides and create opportunities for their middle order. Namibia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk

USA: Building on breakthrough success The USA were one of the standout stories of the previous T20 World Cup, combining home advantage with fearless cricket to reach the Super 8 stage. Their challenge in 2026 will be proving that their earlier success was not an anomaly. Recent results suggest steady progress, with the team increasingly comfortable against established opponents. Players to watch Monank Patel’s leadership and composure at the top of the order remain central to the USA’s batting strategy. Saiteja Mukkamalla has emerged as a key batter with consistency and technical maturity beyond his years.

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A full schedule, live match timings Date Match No. Group Venue Teams Match Type Local Time GMT Time Sat, 07 Feb '26 1st Match Group A Colombo (SSC) Netherlands vs Pakistan Day 11:00:00 5:30 AM GMT Sat, 07 Feb '26 3rd Match Group A Wankhede India vs United States of America Night 19:00:00 1:30 PM GMT Tue, 10 Feb '26 10th Match Group A Delhi Namibia vs Netherlands Day 11:00:00 5:30 AM GMT Tue, 10 Feb '26 12th Match Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs United States of America Night 19:00:00 1:30 PM GMT Thu, 12 Feb '26 18th Match Group A Delhi India vs Namibia Night 19:00:00 1:30 PM GMT Fri, 13 Feb '26 21st Match Group A Chennai Netherlands vs United States of America Night 19:00:00 1:30 PM GMT Sun, 15 Feb '26 26th Match Group A Chennai Namibia vs United States of America Day/Night 15:00:00 9:30 AM GMT Sun, 15 Feb '26 27th Match Group A Colombo (RPS) India vs Pakistan Night 19:00:00 1:30 PM GMT Wed, 18 Feb '26 35th Match Group A Colombo (SSC) Namibia vs Pakistan Day/Night 15:00:00 9:30 AM GMT Wed, 18 Feb '26 36th Match Group A Ahmedabad India vs Netherlands Night 19:00:00 1:30 PM GMT If the USA can replicate their ability to absorb pressure and exploit key moments, they could again disrupt the group's hierarchy.