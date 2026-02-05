Pak PM reveals why Pakistan won't take field against India in T20 WC 2026

In a move that has sent shockwaves before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly laid out the reasons behind his government’s decision to keep the national team off the field against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup 2026. Calling it a “considered stance,” Sharif said the boycott was rooted in principle and solidarity, not rivalry.

“No politics on the sports field”

Addressing reporters after a high-level government meeting, Sharif described the decision as both deliberate and necessary.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” the prime minister said, underlining Islamabad’s position that cricket must remain separate from political disputes.

According to Sharif, Pakistan's move was not impulsive but the result of careful deliberation at the highest levels of government. Standing firmly with Bangladesh At the heart of Pakistan's decision lies its support for Bangladesh, which recently refused to play its scheduled matches in India citing security concerns. That refusal led the International Cricket Council (ICC) to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for fixtures scheduled in India. "We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh. I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," Sharif said, making it clear that Pakistan would not isolate an ally over safety concerns.

Bangladesh’s position emerged after star pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Indian Premier League following directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid reports of rising attacks on Hindus in the country. ICC warning raises stakes The boycott, however, has not gone down well with the ICC. The world body has reportedly warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “serious consequences” if the team fails to turn up for the February 15 marquee clash in Colombo. In a strongly worded message, the ICC urged the PCB to weigh “the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country,” cautioning that the decision could ripple across the global cricket ecosystem. The India–Pakistan encounter is traditionally one of the tournament’s biggest revenue drivers, attracting massive interest from broadcasters, sponsors and advertisers.