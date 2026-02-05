No IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup 2026: How PCB can avoid ICC sanctions?

The uncertainty surrounding the India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yet to formally inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its decision not to take the field against the arch-rivals. Experts and cricket pundits say the PCB could face heavy sanctions from the ICC if Salman Agha’s men do not play on February 15.

With each passing day, the uncertainty over the high-profile fixture continues to grow. However, there is a clause in the ICC’s participation agreement that could help Pakistan avoid sanctions while maintaining its stand of not playing India in the league stage.

According to media reports, the PCB is likely to invoke the force majeure clause in the ICC’s event agreement, arguing that circumstances beyond its control prevented it from honouring the fixture. The withdrawal, triggered by intervention from the Pakistan government, has put the PCB in a difficult position, with the ICC warning of consequences that could range from financial penalties to restrictions on future bilateral cricket. What the force majeure clause covers Force majeure clauses are standard in international sporting contracts and are meant to protect parties when unforeseen and extraordinary events make it impossible to fulfil contractual obligations. These typically include government actions, security emergencies, or situations where compliance becomes legally or practically untenable.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the PCB is likely to rely heavily on a social media post issued by the Pakistan government on February 1, which called on the board to boycott the match against India. By attaching this directive, the PCB plans to argue that it had little room to manoeuvre once the government stepped in. ICC signals consequences, sanctions remain unclear Following the withdrawal, the ICC issued a statement reminding the PCB of the implications of not fulfilling a scheduled fixture, though it stopped short of detailing specific penalties. Officials in the cricketing fraternity say the most immediate risk is a substantial fine, given the commercial value of an India–Pakistan game and the losses suffered by broadcasters and sponsors.

There is also the possibility of harsher measures. The ICC’s regulations allow for sporting sanctions, including restrictions on bilateral series, which could further isolate Pakistan cricket at the international level. Past precedents offer limited guidance Historically, the ICC has shown restraint in cases where teams refused to play due to government advisories or security concerns. During the 1996 World Cup, Australia and West Indies declined to tour Sri Lanka and faced no sanctions or cuts in revenue share. A similar approach was taken in the 2003 World Cup, when England did not travel to Zimbabwe on instructions from its government, and when New Zealand opted out of playing in Nairobi citing security risks. In 2009, England’s refusal to grant visas to Zimbabwe players for the World T20 also did not attract punitive action.

Why Pakistan's case is different The current situation differs from earlier instances because Pakistan was already participating in the tournament and had agreed to play all its matches in Sri Lanka. The India fixture was scheduled at a neutral venue in Colombo, weakening arguments related to player safety or host-country concerns. Had the match been slated to take place in India, the PCB’s reliance on the force majeure clause might have been more straightforward. Instead, the selective refusal has introduced ambiguity over whether the clause can legitimately be applied. BCCI’s take on PCB’s stance Officials within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have privately dismissed the PCB’s argument as unconvincing. They point out that Pakistan had no issue playing India in an Under-19 World Cup fixture on the same day the government issued its boycott call.