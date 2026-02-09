Scotland vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Wayne wins the toss for Italy; opts to bowl first

Italy skipper Wayne Madsen win the toss and invites Richie Berrington-led Scotland to bat first in match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Zimbabwe will then take on Oman in the second match of the day at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Dream debut for Italy

The Scotland cricket team face a stern examination when they take on a confident Italy cricket team in a Group C clash at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday. Scotland arrive under pressure after a run of poor results, having lost their last three T20 outings, including a defeat to the West Indies over the weekend. With the group finely balanced, another loss could seriously dent their hopes of progressing to the next stage.

Italy, meanwhile, have been one of the standout stories of the tournament. After impressing in the qualifiers, they have carried that momentum into the main event and will be keen to continue their fairytale run. The absence of former captain Joe Burns is notable, but the leadership of Wayne Madsen has brought stability and belief to the side. With confidence high, Italy will fancy their chances of upsetting Scotland once again.

Zimbabwe-Oman look for winning start

Oman and Zimbabwe will lock horns in Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, with both teams eager to begin their campaigns on a winning note. This fixture marks the first official T20 meeting between the two sides, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest.

Zimbabwe, led by the experienced Sikander Raza, arrive with mixed form from the warm-up games. They suffered a loss against Oman but responded strongly with a win over the Netherlands, a result that should provide some confidence heading into this crucial group-stage opener. Raza’s all-round ability will once again be central to Zimbabwe’s hopes.

Oman, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive build-up to the tournament. They registered convincing victories in both their warm-up matches, showcasing discipline with both bat and ball. With momentum firmly on their side, Oman will back themselves to trouble Zimbabwe and make a strong statement early in the competition.

Scotland vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

Italy playing 11: JAnthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for Match 9 between Zimbabwe and Oman will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

The Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.