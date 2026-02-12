Associate Sponsors

Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Italy off to fiwery start in the chase

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Crishan Kalugamage, with his brilliant spell of 18 for 3, was the pick of the bowlers for Italy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:56 PM IST
4:55 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Italy 16 for 0 after 2 overs

Dipendra comes in the attack for Nepal

Ball 6: No run. Pushed through and following Anthony Mosca as he backs away, a soft edge rolls back to the bowler.
 
Ball 5: FOUR. Tossed up and drifting across, Anthony Mosca bends low and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary.
 
Ball 4: 1 run. Flighted delivery, Justin Mosca chops it towards backward point and a fumble allows a single.
 
Ball 3: No run. Tossed up around off, Justin Mosca leans across into an open-faced push without scoring.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Anthony Mosca works it down to long-on for a single.
 
Ball 1: 3 runs. Short and wide outside off, Justin Mosca uses the pace to chop it past backward point and they run three.

4:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Italy 7 for 0 after 1 over

Karan KC opens the attack for Nepal

Ball 6: SIX. Anthony Mosca launches it high over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
 
Ball 5: No run. Good length delivery just outside off, Anthony Mosca presses forward in defence.
 
Ball 4: 1 run. Fuller delivery on the pads, Justin Mosca clips it backward of square on the leg-side for a single.
 
Ball 3: No run. Fuller length outside off, Justin Mosca leans forward and push-drives it to mid-off.
 
Ball 2: No run. Huge LBW appeal, but it had pitched outside leg as Justin Mosca misses the flick.
 
Ball 1: No run. Length ball shaping back in, Justin Mosca shuffles across and misses as it deflects off the thigh pad into the on-side.

4:44 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Chase underway

Italy openers along with Nepal players are out in the middle as the chase for the match is now underway.

4:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal scorecard

Nepal (20 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Kushal Bhurtel c J Mosca b Ali Hasan 5 10 1 0 50
Aasif Sheikh † st †Meade b BAD Manenti 20 20 2 0 100
Rohit Paudel (c) c Stewart b Kalugamage 23 14 0 2 164.28
Dipendra Singh Airee b Kalugamage 17 18 0 0 94.44
Aarif Sheikh c Campopiano b Smuts 27 24 3 0 112.5
Lokesh Bam c AJ Mosca b BAD Manenti 3 5 0 0 60
Gulsan Jha c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage 3 4 0 0 75
Karan KC not out 18 11 1 1 163.63
Nandan Yadav run out (J Mosca/†Meade) 0 2 0 0 0
Sandeep Lamichhane c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh 5 7 0 0 71.42
Lalit Rajbanshi run out (HJ Manenti) 0 2 0 0 0
Extras (w 2) 2
Total 19.3 Ov (RR: 6.30) 123/10
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Ben Manenti 4 0 9 2 2.25 18
Ali Hasan 3 0 34 1 11.33 2
JJ Smuts 4 0 22 1 5.5 7
Grant Stewart 3 0 32 0 10.66 1
Crishan Kalugamage 4 0 18 3 4.5 11
Jaspreet Singh 1.3 0 8 1 5.33 4

4:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 123 for 10 after 19.3 overs

Jaspreet comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: OUT. Lalit Rajbanshi is run out after a mix-up, with Harry Manenti completing the dismissal.
 
Ball 5: No run. Fuller delivery holding its line outside off, Lalit Rajbanshi lets it go.
 
Ball 4: OUT. A slower ball deceives Sandeep Lamichhane, who backs away and gets a massive top-edge, with Harry Manenti tracking back to take a comfortable catch.

 

4:26 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 123 for 8 after 19 overs

Grant Stewart comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: 1 run. Very full delivery following Sandeep Lamichhane as he backs away, squeezed down to long-on for a single.
 
Ball 5: 1 run. Low full-toss from Grant Stewart, Karan KC drives it towards long-on on the bounce for one.
 
Ball 4: 2 runs. Slower ball, Karan KC uses soft hands to nudge it through the mid-wicket pocket and comes back for the second.
 
Ball 3: 1 run. Full delivery following Lamichhane, punched down to long-off for a single.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Fuller length outside off, Karan KC drives it square on the off-side for one.
 
Ball 1: 1 run. Low full-toss, Sandeep Lamichhane mistimes the drive towards long-on for a single.



 

4:22 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 116 for 8 after 18 overs

Ali Hasan comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: FOUR. Karan KC cuts it away towards deep backward point for a boundary.
 
Ball 5: SIX. A slower ball on a good length outside off, Karan KC stands tall and smashes it straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
 
Ball 4: 1 run. Back of a length at the stumps, Sandeep Lamichhane backs away and pulls it to the right of long-on for a single.
 
Ball 3: 1 run. Fuller delivery on the pads, Karan KC clips it down to long-on for one.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Slower ball on the pads, Sandeep Lamichhane hops across and tucks it towards mid-on for a single.
 
Ball 1: 1 run. Another slower ball on the pads, Karan KC gets an inside edge as it rolls into the on-side for one.



 

4:17 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 102 for 8 after 17 overs

Crishan Kalugamage comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: No run. Pushed through outside off, Sandeep Lamichhane flat-bats it straight back to the bowler.
 
Ball 5: OUT. Nandan Yadav is run out after a mix-up, chopped towards cover-point and a sharp throw to the keeper catches him short of his ground.
 
Ball 4: No run. Tossed up slower outside off, Nandan Yadav pushes it off the back foot towards cover.
 
Ball 3: OUT. Short and just outside off, Gulsan Jha pulls it firmly but picks out Harry Manenti at long-on, who takes a simple catch.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Short outside off, Karan KC pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 1: No run. Tossed up well wide of off, Karan KC stabs it straight to backward point.

4:11 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 101 for 6 after 16 overs

JJ Smuts comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: 1 run. Flighted outside off, Karan KC drops it in front of backward point and sets off for a quick single.
 
Ball 5: No run. Tossed up slower just outside off, Karan KC goes back and defends.
 
Ball 4: OUT. Dragged short down leg, Aarif Sheikh rocks back on the pull but finds Marcus Campopiano at deep backward square leg, who takes a low catch.
 
Ball 3: 1 run. Tossed up outside off, Gulsan Jha swipes it down to long-on for a single.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Flighted on middle and leg, Aarif Sheikh punches it off the back foot to long-on.
 
Ball 1: 1 run. Tossed up and drifting in, Gulsan Jha gets an inside edge onto the pad and the ball rolls into the off-side for one.


 

4:04 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal in trouble

Lokesh Bam (3 runs off 5 balls) has lost his wicket to Ben Manenti as Nepal has now lost five wickets on just 96.

3:58 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Airee departs

Crishan strikes big as Dipendra Singh Airee (17 runs off 18 balls) departs after a brisk innings.
 

3:52 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 79 for 3 after 12 overs

Ben comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: No run. The ball spins in sharply as Aarif Sheikh pats it down the pitch.
 
Ball 5: No run. Fuller delivery pushed through, Aarif Sheikh eases it straight back to the bowler.
 
Ball 4: No run. Aarif Sheikh defends it safely without scoring.
 
Ball 3: 1 run. Tossed up around off, Dipendra Singh Airee knocks it into the off-side for a single.
 
Ball 2: No run. Darted at the stumps, Dipendra Singh Airee knocks it back to the bowler.
 
Ball 1: 1 run. Slightly short on middle and leg, Aarif Sheikh clips it through square leg for one.

3:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 79 for 3 after 11 overs

Grant comes back in the attack for Italy

Ball 6: 1 run. Pitched up around off, Aarif Sheikh drives it towards mid-off and picks up a single.
 
Ball 5: FOUR. A full toss on middle and leg, Aarif Sheikh attempts the sweep and gets a top edge that sails to the fine leg fence.
 
Ball 4: FOUR. Back of a length outside off, Aarif Sheikh plays away from his body and the outside edge beats short third man for another boundary.
 
Ball 3: 1 run. Back of a length on middle and leg, Dipendra Singh Airee clips it through the leg-side for one.
 
Ball 2: No run. Back of a length outside off, skidding on as Dipendra Singh Airee pokes and is beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 1: 2 runs. Slightly short on middle and leg, Dipendra Singh Airee drags it towards long-on and a fumble in the deep allows them to come back for two.

3:43 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 67 for 3 after 10 overs

JJ Smuts continues the attack for Italy

Ball 6: 1 run. Full delivery from JJ Smuts and Dipendra Singh Airee drives it along the carpet to long-off.
 
Ball 5: 1 run. Flighted around off, Aarif Sheikh pushes it in front of cover-point for a single.
 
Ball 4: 1 run. Full and straight around off, Dipendra Singh Airee gets an outside edge towards short third man for one.
 
Ball 3: 1 run. Tossed up delivery, Aarif Sheikh drives it along the carpet to long-off for a single.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Flatter through the air on middle and leg, Dipendra Singh Airee nudges it towards the on-side for one.
 
Ball 1: 1 run. Tossed up around off, Aarif Sheikh pushes it towards cover and rotates the strike.

3:41 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 61 for 3 after 9 overs

Crishan Kalugamage continues the attack for Italy

Ball 6: 1 run. Slightly full outside off, Aarif Sheikh drives it through covers for a single.
 
Ball 5: 2 runs. Aarif Sheikh clips it softly towards the on-side and hustles back for the second.
 
Ball 4: FOUR. Short delivery punished as Aarif Sheikh rocks back and pulls it away to the deep square leg boundary.
 
Ball 3: No run. A quicker delivery around off produces a leading edge that rolls into the off-side.
 
Ball 2: 1 run. Slightly short outside off, Dipendra Singh Airee cuts it towards backward point for a single.
 
Ball 1: 1 run. Fullish outside off, Aarif Sheikh drives it neatly through covers for one.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News