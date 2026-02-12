Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Italy off to fiwery start in the chase
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Crishan Kalugamage, with his brilliant spell of 18 for 3, was the pick of the bowlers for Italy
4:55 PM
4:50 PM
4:44 PM
4:33 PM
|Nepal (20 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kushal Bhurtel
|c J Mosca b Ali Hasan
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50
|Aasif Sheikh †
|st †Meade b BAD Manenti
|20
|20
|2
|0
|100
|Rohit Paudel (c)
|c Stewart b Kalugamage
|23
|14
|0
|2
|164.28
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|b Kalugamage
|17
|18
|0
|0
|94.44
|Aarif Sheikh
|c Campopiano b Smuts
|27
|24
|3
|0
|112.5
|Lokesh Bam
|c AJ Mosca b BAD Manenti
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|Gulsan Jha
|c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75
|Karan KC
|not out
|18
|11
|1
|1
|163.63
|Nandan Yadav
|run out (J Mosca/†Meade)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.42
|Lalit Rajbanshi
|run out (HJ Manenti)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(w 2) 2
|Total
|19.3 Ov (RR: 6.30) 123/10
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|Ben Manenti
|4
|0
|9
|2
|2.25
|18
|Ali Hasan
|3
|0
|34
|1
|11.33
|2
|JJ Smuts
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.5
|7
|Grant Stewart
|3
|0
|32
|0
|10.66
|1
|Crishan Kalugamage
|4
|0
|18
|3
|4.5
|11
|Jaspreet Singh
|1.3
|0
|8
|1
|5.33
|4
4:33 PM
4:26 PM
4:22 PM
4:17 PM
4:11 PM
4:04 PM
3:58 PM
3:52 PM
3:50 PM
3:43 PM
3:41 PM
3:37 PM
3:32 PM
3:25 PM
3:22 PM
3:19 PM
3:14 PM
3:10 PM
3:05 PM
2:57 PM
2:47 PM
2:40 PM
2:34 PM
2:20 PM
2:10 PM
2:00 PM
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:00 PM IST