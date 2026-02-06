Blow to India World Cup plans: Harshit Rana ruled out due to knee injury
According to multiple media reports, Harshit Rana suffered knee injury thus ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on the eve of India vs USA match in Mumbai
Anish Kumar New Delhi
India’s plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 suffered a major blow on Friday after pacer Harshit Rana was ruled out of the marquee event due to a knee injury. Reports of Rana’s injury emerged on the eve of India’s tournament opener against the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
More to follow.
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:29 PM IST