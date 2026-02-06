T20 WC 2026: India vs USA playing 11, preview, toss time, live streaming

India will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defence against the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, with the world champions aiming to become the first team to retain the trophy. The match will start at 7 pm IST, with the toss expected around 6.30 pm IST.

Despite the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the 2024 triumph, India enter the tournament as the top-ranked side and appear well-equipped to continue their dominance in the shortest format. India cricket team news

India look ready to defend the crown

India’s build-up to the World Cup has strengthened their credentials as a team to beat. The side has registered nine series wins since lifting the title in 2024, including a dominant run in the Asia Cup last year. The return to form of captain Suryakumar Yadav has further boosted confidence after his struggles with the bat in 2025.

The opening combination also looks settled, with Ishan Kishan returning in explosive form and set to partner Abhishek Sharma, who enters the tournament with a strike rate of over 194, best by a top-order batter in T20 Internationals.

Middle order depth gives India an edge

India’s batting depth remains among the strongest in the competition. The presence of Tilak Varma adds stability in the middle order, while finishers such as Rinku Singh provide firepower at the back end.

The all-round options of Hardik Pandya, vice-captain Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube make the line-up difficult to contain, giving India multiple combinations depending on match conditions.

Bumrah-led pace attack adds teeth

India’s bowling continues to be built around Jasprit Bumrah, who has been managed carefully with the World Cup in mind. He will share the new-ball duties with Arshdeep Singh, while Harshit Rana offers additional pace and can cross the 140 kmph mark when in rhythm. Rana has showed that he can also be handy with the bat lower down the order.

With a strong pace group and batting depth extending deep, India appear well-balanced heading into their opener.

Spin options strong but dew remains a factor

India also have two of the most effective spinners in the format — Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. However, the dew factor at Wankhede could challenge the spinners, an issue that former captain MS Dhoni has flagged as a potential concern for the co-hosts.

USA enter as underdogs with confidence

While India will start as favourites, the USA will take the field with the confidence of having produced surprises in recent ICC events. The side had beaten Pakistan and reached the Super Eight stage in the previous World Cup, showing they can compete with higher-ranked teams.

The USA have also had a strong recent run, winning eight of their nine matches last year. They arrive after a three-week camp in Sri Lanka, which has helped them prepare despite limited exposure to top-tier opponents outside global tournaments.

Familiar faces could help USA at Wankhede

The USA squad features players with strong links to Mumbai cricket, including Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, and Shubham Ranjane, who are expected to use their knowledge of Wankhede conditions to their advantage.

Captain Monank Patel has led from the front with the bat, supported by Saiteja Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar, while the bowling unit will rely heavily on the experience of Netravalkar, Harmeet and Ranjane.

In their second warm-up match, USA also pushed New Zealand close in a high-scoring contest, losing by just seven runs, which could further strengthen their belief.

Match conditions could offer USA a chance

With short boundaries and a flat surface expected at Wankhede, USA will see an opportunity to challenge India, provided their batters handle India's pace attack effectively. The conditions could make it a high-scoring contest, increasing the chances of an upset if USA manage early momentum.

India vs USA playing 11 prediction

India Playing 11 (probable): Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy.

USA Playing 11 (probable): Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

India vs USA toss time and match time

Toss: 6.30 pm IST (expected)

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.