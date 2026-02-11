IND vs NAM: Injury scare for India as Kishan gets hit on toe during nets

Ishan Kishan displayed the menacing form he has shown of late in the India nets on Wednesday until being hit by a sharp Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

Bumrah, bowling full tilt for the second day in a row, was a good sign for India, who missed his services in the T20 World Cup opener against USA. However, the same could not be said about Kishan who limped off the nets after being struck on the foot. Kishan did return to bat in the nets but not for long.

However, Bumrah looks set to return to the playing eleven for the Namibia game, which will serve up as a warm up for him ahead of the Pakistan clash in Colombo on Sunday.

"Bumrah is absolutely fine now. He's doing better. As I said, we still have one more day, so hopefully he'll be back in the team. If he continues to improve, the team management will take a call, and I think he could be back for the second game," said Tilak Varma on the eve of the game. Bumrah even took part in catching drills after his bowling stint. Sanju Samson, out of the side due to poor form, could get an opportunity if Abhishek Sharma doesn't recover in time from a stomach infection. Abhishek was hospitalised after his arrival in Delhi but was discharged on Wednesday.