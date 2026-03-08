IND vs NZ final: Will India drop Abhishek and Chakravarthy today?

India head into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand with a largely settled squad, but a few selection questions remain ahead of the decisive clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Among the key talking points are the form of opening batter Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and whether they should retain their place in the playing XI for the title clash.

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Sunil Gavaskar have offered contrasting perspectives as the team management considers its options for the high-pressure final.

Varun Chakaravarthy Under Scrutiny

Chakaravarthy’s recent performances have sparked debate, with some questioning whether India should consider a change in the spin department for the final. However, Aakash Chopra believes the mystery spinner should still be backed, while making slight adjustments to his bowling approach. “Just look at his speeds in general, mid-90s is still okay. That is Varun Chakaravarthy's operating pace, finishing within the stumps and bowling a little fuller means that if you miss, he is definitely hitting,” Chopra said while speaking on JioStar’s Game Plan. ALSO READ: T20 WC: India or New Zealand, who has a better spin record in tournament Chopra pointed out that the spinner has occasionally bowled slower deliveries in the past but has increased his pace noticeably in the tournament.

“In fact, over the last year and a half, he has gone a lot slower as well. He has been in the late 80s a few times. But in this World Cup, especially in the last game, I remember that out of the 24 balls he bowled, I think nine were above 100, and one was around 111. That is like Hardik Pandya's slower one.” According to Chopra, this could be a sign of pressure as the tournament reaches its final stage. “That tells you that he is feeling the pressure a bit right now. There is just one more game left, and one night can actually change your fortunes. I would still back him, but he needs to bowl a little slower. He is going too fast.”

His comments suggest India may still trust Chakaravarthy’s abilities but would want him to return to his natural pace and rhythm. Gavaskar Questions Chakaravarthy’s Form Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, however, feels India could consider bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for the final instead. “The other change I would consider is bringing in Kuldeep Yadav. Varun Chakravarthy's confidence looks shattered at the moment,” Gavaskar said. “Since the Super Eight stage, when he faced stronger teams, he has struggled and conceded a lot of runs. At a ground like the Narendra Modi Stadium, with big boundaries, Kuldeep Yadav could be a good option because he can turn the ball even on flat surfaces,” he added.

Concerns Over Abhishek Sharma’s Form Another selection issue revolves around the form of opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter has scored just 80 runs in the tournament so far, with his only notable contribution being a 55-run knock against Zimbabwe. Gavaskar believes India may need to rethink their opening combination for the final. “It’s a very tough call. Abhishek Sharma is the No. 1 batter in the ICC T20 rankings, but he hasn't learned from his dismissals. He keeps getting out in the same region where his arms are cramped for room,” Gavaskar said. “Bowlers are targeting that area and forcing mistakes. My concern is that he either hasn't adjusted yet or is unable to change his approach,” he added.

The batting legend suggested that Ishan Kishan could open alongside Sanju Samson, with Rinku Singh potentially coming into the side. “I would like to see Ishan Kishan open the batting with Sanju Samson, with Rinku Singh coming into the side. Rinku has that belief, you’ve probably seen the ‘God’s Plan’ tattoo on his body, and sometimes things just work out for players like him,” Gavaskar said. Will India back the duo for the final? With the final approaching, the team management led by head coach Gautam Gambhir must decide whether to stick with the current lineup or make last-minute changes.