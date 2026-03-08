Samson vs Henry, Seifert vs Bumrah: Key battles in IND vs NZ T20 WC final

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With the trophy on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best performance on the biggest stage of the tournament. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have enjoyed an impressive campaign and head into the final with strong momentum after defeating England in the semi-finals. New Zealand, on the other hand, produced a commanding display against South Africa to book their place in the summit clash.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is With two well-balanced sides going head-to-head, the contest is expected to be fiercely competitive. India will look to capitalize on home conditions, while the Black Caps will aim to spoil the party and secure their maiden T20 World Cup title. As the stage is set for a blockbuster finale, several key player battles could play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the match.

Here’s a closer look at the individual matchups that could shape the final: Indian openers vs Kiwi pace attack Abhishek vs Henry: While both of them haven't faced each other that much in the shortest format of the game, Henry has had the better of the Indian opener who is yet to produce a scintillating knock in his debut T20 World Cup. Abhishek Sharma vs Matt Henry in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2026 9 4 1 1 0 1 225 9 While both of them haven't faced each other that much in the shortest format of the game, Henry has had the better of the Indian opener who is yet to produce a scintillating knock in his debut T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson vs Duffy: Samson has been in sublime over the last 2 T20I encounters and would be looking to give India another bright start in the final showdown in Ahmedabad. He has faced Duffy earlier this year, scoring 8 runs in 7 balls. Sanju Samson vs Jacob Duffy in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2026 8 7 0 4 0 1 114.3 Samson has been in sublime over the last 2 T20I encounters and would be looking to give India another bright start in the final showdown in Ahmedabad. He has faced Duffy earlier this year, scoring 8 runs in 7 balls.

Lethal Kiwi duo vs IND pacers Seifert vs Bumrah: Tim Seifert has been one of the standout peformers of the oturnament for New Zealand, consistently delivering for the Kiwis in the top order. However, in his way stands Jasprit Bumrah who has been consistent as ever for India in important matches. Bumrah has got Seifert's wicket on two occassions giving away just 37 runs in 31 deliveries. Tim Seifert vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2020 29 24 1 10 3 1 120.8 29 2026 8 7 1 4 0 1 114.3 8 Tim Seifert has been one of the standout peformers of the oturnament for New Zealand, consistently delivering for the Kiwis in the top order. However, in his way stands Jasprit Bumrah who has been consistent as ever for India in important matches. Bumrah has got Seifert's wicket on two occassions giving away just 37 runs in 31 deliveries.

Allen vs Arshdeep: Finn Allen has been firing on all cylinders this year, with the Kiwi opener smashing the fastest T20 WC century against South Africa in the semi-final in just 33 balls. His power hitting can be dangerous for India going into the final. Arshdeep, who usually begins the proceedings for India with the new ball has got his wicket once back in 2022, while the most recent meetup saw Allen hitting 31 runs off just 8 balls against him with a strike rate of 387.5. Finn Allen vs Arshdeep Singh in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2022 0 3 1 3 0 0 0 0 2023 16 10 0 5 2 1 160 2026 31 8 0 0 6 1 387.5 Total 47 21 1 8 8 2 223.8 47 Finn Allen has been firing on all cylinders this year, with the Kiwi opener smashing the fastest T20 WC century against South Africa in the semi-final in just 33 balls. His power hitting can be dangerous for India going into the final.Arshdeep, who usually begins the proceedings for India with the new ball has got his wicket once back in 2022, while the most recent meetup saw Allen hitting 31 runs off just 8 balls against him with a strike rate of 387.5.

The Middle over battle These two have faced each other multiple times with the spinner dismissing him 3 times over the years. Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2021 13 19 1 11 1 0 68.4 13 2022 22 10 0 1 1 2 220 2023 12 22 0 13 1 0 54.5 2026 42 22 2 4 3 3 190.9 21 Total 89 73 3 29 6 5 121.9 29.7 Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is known to hit all around the park and has often come to India's rescue when the team loses early wickets on any given day. The battle of skippers will see Santner taking on Surya with his spin attack.These two have faced each other multiple times with the spinner dismissing him 3 times over the years.

Daryll Mitchell vs Hardik Pandya: Mitchell has been one player that has always troubled India in Indian conditions. Be it ODI or T20I, Mitchell has always been a consistent performer for the Kiwis. Going up against the likes of Hardik Pandya in the final, he will look to score runs and get the bettr of him having scored 33 runs in 18 balls over the years against him. Hardik has dismissed him twice in T20Is as well. Daryl Mitchell vs Hardik Pandya in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2019 9 6 1 1 1 0 150 9 2021 2 2 0 0 0 0 100 – 2023 18 8 0 0 0 2 225 – 2026 4 2 1 1 1 0 200 4 Total 33 18 2 2 2 2 183.3 16.5 Mitchell has been one player that has always troubled India in Indian conditions. Be it ODI or T20I, Mitchell has always been a consistent performer for the Kiwis.Going up against the likes of Hardik Pandya in the final, he will look to score runs and get the bettr of him having scored 33 runs in 18 balls over the years against him. Hardik has dismissed him twice in T20Is as well.

Glenn Phillips vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Phillips is also one of the power hitters in the NZ line-up with the batter often helping NZ out at times when early wickets troubled the side. Varun can be a good option against him with the bowler conceding 22 runs in 13 deliveries against him this year earlier. Glenn Phillips vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2026 22 13 0 2 0 2 169.2 - Phillips is also one of the power hitters in the NZ line-up with the batter often helping NZ out at times when early wickets troubled the side. Varun can be a good option against him with the bowler conceding 22 runs in 13 deliveries against him this year earlier. Battle at the death Dube vs Duffy: The battles at the death often make or break matches too with India's Shivam Dube becoming a consistent finisher for India in recent times. He smashed NZ's Jacob Duffy for 23 runs in 10 deliveries earlier this year, hitting 3 sixes at a strike rate of 230. Shivam Dube vs Jacob Duffy Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2026 23 10 0 3 0 3 230 - The battles at the death often make or break matches too with India's Shivam Dube becoming a consistent finisher for India in recent times. He smashed NZ's Jacob Duffy for 23 runs in 10 deliveries earlier this year, hitting 3 sixes at a strike rate of 230.