India vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Surya: We are going to bat first. It looks like a good surface. We want to put runs on the board and put some pressure on the bowlers to defend the total. The mood in the camp is really good and they are playing the brand of cricket I want them to play. Every game someone is putting their hand up and that is good to see. We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting and Washington comes in. Scott: Yes we would have batted. It looks like a good wicket. For us it is about finishing our campaign well. Just looking to put in a complete performance today. We have one change.