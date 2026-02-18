T20 WC 2026: ICC hands George Munsey demerit point for equipment abuse

Scotland opener George Munsey has received an official reprimand and one demerit point after breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Scotland’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2026: J&K stun Bengal by 6 wickets to qualify for maiden final The sanction came after the batter admitted to abusing equipment following his dismissal, with match officials confirming that no formal hearing was required as Munsey accepted the charge.

ICC confirms Code of Conduct breach

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found Munsey guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which covers abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures during an international match. The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over of Scotland’s innings when the left-hander flung his helmet on to the advertising boards while walking back to the pavilion.

Match referee David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel proposed the sanction, which Munsey accepted immediately. On-field umpires K N Ananthapadmanabhan and Alex Wharf, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Langton Rusere, levelled the charge. It is Munsey’s first offence in a 24-month period, resulting in a single demerit point being added to his disciplinary record. Nepal end long wait with historic win While Munsey’s reprimand made headlines off the field, Nepal celebrated a memorable seven-wicket victory that ended their 12-year winless streak in T20 World Cups. Chasing 171, Nepal reached 171 for 3 in 19.2 overs, powered by Dipendra Singh Airee’s unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls and Kushal Bhurtel’s attacking 43 at the top.

Gulsan Jha also played a key supporting role with an unbeaten 24, as Nepal thrilled a crowd of over 19,000 at Wankhede Stadium. The Rhinos had not registered a T20 World Cup win since their debut campaign in 2014, making the result a significant milestone despite the match being inconsequential in terms of qualification. Scotland post competitive total but fall short Earlier in the game, Michael Jones’ aggressive 71 off 45 balls guided Scotland to a competitive 170 for 7. He shared an 80-run opening stand with Munsey, who struggled for momentum and scored 27 off 29 deliveries before his dismissal triggered visible frustration.