T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs NED pitch report and Ahmedabad stadium stats

India have been dominant in all three of their matches so far, yet they have not fully unleashed the explosive style of play they are capable of.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No matter how strong a team is, how favorable the schedule, or how confident they feel, a World Cup always presents unique pressures, heightened even more when playing at home. As the hosts India take on Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, the defending champions would be looking to go all the way undefeated into the Super 8 stage.
 
India have been dominant in all three of their matches so far, yet they have not fully unleashed the explosive style of play they are capable of.
 
Their most recent clash, against Pakistan, was one with little bearing on progression or Super 8 matchups, yet the stakes were enormous. A loss to underdogs in such a high-profile matchup would have had ramifications far beyond the tournament itself. Their victory, however, reinforced India’s standing as the clear favourites.
 
 
Looking ahead, India will aim to push the scoring envelope. Despite batting first in all three games, they have yet to surpass 209 runs. Ahmedabad under lights offers an ideal platform for them, with four of the last five first innings at night exceeding 210.
 
Meanwhile, Netherlands will look to prove themselves more than just a measuring stick for India’s firepower. Having come close to beating Pakistan and registering a win against Namibia, they are keen to show they are competitive. Toss decisions will be intriguing, with India likely preferring to bat first, while Netherlands must decide whether to chase or set up a strategy to survive the high-scoring night conditions in Ahmedabad. 

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Narendra Modi stadium pitch report
 
Ahmedabad has once again justified its billing as a high-scoring venue, especially under lights. The surface has offered plenty of value for stroke-makers, and the results so far reflect that trend. In the two night games played at the ground in this tournament, batters have largely enjoyed the conditions. 
 
South Africa piled up an imposing 213 in one encounter, showcasing how freely runs can flow at this venue. In the other match, New Zealand appeared well on course to post a similar total, with their innings building promisingly at different stages. 
 
However, they suffered two dramatic collapses that derailed their momentum, eventually finishing on 175. On such a batting-friendly pitch, that total turned out to be far below par and insufficient to seriously challenge the opposition.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs NED: Head-to-head stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
This will be the first time India and Netherlands take on each other in a T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. 
 
Most recent T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and South Africa. The Proteas won the encounter on the day by 7 wickets
 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 14
Matches won batting first 9
Matches won bowling first 5
Average 1st innings Score 172
Average 2nd innings Score 149
Highest total recorded 234/4 (20 Ovs) by IND vs NZ
Lowest total recorded 66/10 (12.1 Ovs) by NZ vs IND
Highest score chased 178/3 (17.1 Ovs) by RSA vs NZ
Lowest score defended 107/7 (20 Ovs) by WIW vs INDW
 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

