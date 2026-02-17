Ireland vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Associate Sponsors

A win for Zimbabwe would confirm their progression to the Super 8s, while Ireland must triumph to stay in contention for the next stage.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:20 PM IST
Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup sees Ireland cricket team take on Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in a high-stakes encounter. A win for Zimbabwe would confirm their progression to the Super 8s, while Ireland must triumph to stay in contention for the next stage.  Check IRE vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Ireland come into the fixture buoyed by a dominant 96-run victory over Oman national cricket team, highlighted by a masterful 94 from Lorcan Tucker and impressive performances from bowlers Joshua Little and Matthew Humphreys. With regular captain Paul Stirling sidelined due to injury, Tucker will continue leading the side, and Sam Topping has been added as cover. Key batsmen Harry Tector and all-rounder Mark Adair will need to provide stability as Ireland seek a crucial win.
 
Zimbabwe arrive on the back of a stunning win over Australia national cricket team, with standout contributions from Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani giving them confidence ahead of this must-win clash. Veteran wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, with Ben Curran taking his place. Led by Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s experienced and balanced line-up will aim to continue their aggressive approach while maintaining disciplined bowling against an improving Irish side. 
 
Ireland vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting and live streaming details across the globe 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

