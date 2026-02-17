Associate Sponsors

T20 World Cup 2026: IRE vs ZIM pitch report and Pallekele stadium key stats

Zimbabwe will look to continue the momentum against Ireland after their thrilling win over Australia

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:57 AM IST
Ireland and Zimbabwe lock horns in match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with qualification scenarios adding extra pressure to the contest.
 
Zimbabwe enter the clash in a strong position after their impressive win over Australia, a result powered by Brian Bennett’s confident batting and Blessing Muzarabani’s impactful bowling. Another victory would confirm their place in the Super 8s, and the side will look to maintain its balanced approach under the leadership of Sikandar Raza despite the absence of injured wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor.
 
Ireland, meanwhile, kept their campaign alive with a commanding win over Oman, highlighted by Lorcan Tucker’s outstanding knock and disciplined bowling from Joshua Little and Matthew Humphreys. With Paul Stirling sidelined, Tucker is expected to continue leading a side searching for consistency in the top order. For Ireland, this is a must-win encounter, and they will rely on key performers like Harry Tector and Mark Adair to deliver under pressure.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is generally considered balanced but slightly batting-friendly in T20 cricket. Early in the innings, the new ball offers good bounce and some swing for fast bowlers, making the powerplay crucial for both sides. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play and making stroke-making slightly tougher.
 
A first-innings score around 165-170 is often competitive at this venue, with teams batting first enjoying a slight edge due to pitch wear later in the game. Overall, expect a surface where batters can score freely early before bowlers, especially spinners, find more assistance in the middle overs. 

T20 World Cup 2026 IRE vs ZIM: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

This will be the first time that Ireland and Zimbabwe will take each other on in T20Is at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday. They have faced each other 18 times before this in T20Is, with both teams winning eight games each and two matches ending as no result.

Most recent T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, was Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Oman. Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 225 for 5 on the board. In reply, Oman could only reach 120 runs for the loss of nine wickets, as Sri Lanka walked away with a huge 105-run victory.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Key T20I stats

Pallekele stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 31
Matches won batting first 16
Matches won bowling first 12
Average 1st Innings Score 168
Average 2nd Innings Score 145
Highest Total Recorded 263/3 (20 Ovs) – AUS vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 88/10 (16 Ovs) – NZ vs SL
Highest Score Chased 178/2 (18.4 Ovs) – PAK vs BAN
Lowest Score Defended 133/10 (16.2 Ovs) – SL vs ENG
 
Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

