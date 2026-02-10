Associate Sponsors

Sri Lanka President thanks Pakistan PM for India match boycott withdrawal

Dissanayake had called Sharif Monday night to convince him to play the game following the Sri Lanka Cricket letter addressed to PCB to change its decision.

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for directing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to end the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India here on February 15.

The India-Pakistan match will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government decided to withdraw its boycott call following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ending an impasse that cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament. 

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Pakistan ends boycott threat, India match on Feb 15 to go ahead

"Delighted that the eagerly awaited India Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup in Colombo will go ahead," Dissanayake said on X platform.

Pakistan PM's office acknowledged Dissanayake's call in the government release which effectively ended the match boycott by his country.

Pakistan had earlier said they would not play the India match, which was seen as a political protest linked to Bangladesh's removal from the tournament after the world body declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

