IND vs PAK: Pakistan ends boycott threat, India match on Feb 15 to go ahead

The marquee India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played as scheduled on February 15 in Colombo, after a resolution was reached following a tripartite meeting involving the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Lahore.

Pakistan have withdrawn their decision to boycott the group-stage fixture against India after clearance from the country’s Prime Minister. In a post on social media, the Pakistan government said it had allowed the team to take the field “in view of the outcomes achieved, as well as the request of friendly countries”.

Pakistan had earlier threatened to skip the match on government advice, raising uncertainty over one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures, but the latest developments indicate the contest will proceed as per the original schedule. ICC statement on India vs Pakistan impasse The breakthrough followed marathon discussions on Sunday between the ICC and the PCB as part of a broader engagement aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup. In a media release, the ICC said the dialogue was “open, constructive and congenial”, with all parties agreeing to remain united and committed to serving the best interests of the game.

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success,” the ICC said. While Pakistan did not secure any major concessions from the talks, the discussions helped ease the standoff surrounding the India vs Pakistan World Cup fixture. ICC reiterates support for Bangladesh With respect to Bangladesh, whose absence from the tournament triggered the chain of events, the ICC reiterated its continued support for the country as a key cricketing market. The governing body said it remained committed to facilitating growth in Bangladesh, which has more than 200 million cricket fans, and ensuring that the national team’s non-participation in the 2026 edition does not have long-term consequences for the sport in the country.

The ICC, PCB and BCB said they would continue dialogue and cooperation in the best interests of cricket, underlining the importance of unity and adherence to established frameworks. ICC assures no sanction on Bangladesh In a media release issued after the meeting, the ICC said it had concluded an “open, constructive and congenial dialogue” with the PCB and BCB, covering the T20 World Cup and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia. ALSO READ: T20 WC: Bangladesh asks Pakistan to end boycott, play India on February 15 The ICC confirmed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty would be imposed on the BCB in connection with the current matter. It also said the BCB retained the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so.

“The ICC’s approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment,” the governing body said. Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for the tournament citing security concerns and was subsequently replaced, prompting a political and cricketing flashpoint in the region. Hosting assurance for Bangladesh As part of the understanding reached during the dialogue, the ICC said Bangladesh will be awarded the hosting rights for an ICC event between 2028 and 2031, subject to standard hosting processes and timelines. The event will be held before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031.

The ICC said the decision reflected its confidence in Bangladesh’s ability to host global tournaments and its commitment to ensuring the country’s cricketing development does not suffer long-term damage. While reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the Men’s T20 World Cup, the ICC reaffirmed the BCB’s status as a valued Full Member and described Bangladesh as a “vital role” player in global cricket growth, noting that the country has over 200 million cricket fans. Pakistan boycott threat withdrawn Cricbuzz reported that Pakistan, which had indicated it could boycott the match against India, did not gain significantly from the Lahore meeting. However, the ICC’s decision to not punish Bangladesh is believed to have played a key role in easing the standoff.

The BCB, in turn, has appealed to Pakistan to honour the February 15 engagement with India, helping pave the way for the match to go ahead. ICC CEO calls Bangladesh a “priority cricket ecosystem” ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said Bangladesh’s non-participation in the tournament was regrettable, but stressed that the ICC’s long-term commitment to the country remained unchanged. “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation,” Gupta said. He added that Bangladesh remained a “priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment” and should not be judged by “short-term disruptions”.