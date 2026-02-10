T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: PAK vs USA, NED vs NAM, NZ vs UAE

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue with Day 4 action on Tuesday, February 10. Three big matches are scheduled again for the day, with the Netherlands, after a close loss in the first match, looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

In the second match of the day, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will aim to keep their winning momentum going when they take the field against the United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, the biggest game of the day will be played in Colombo when Pakistan take on the USA in a crucial Group A clash. The last time these two teams met, the USA beat Pakistan and knocked them out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. While Pakistan cannot knock out the USA just yet, they can surely dent the USA’s hopes of reaching the Super 8 if they win today.

With all this in mind, let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from the three matches today. T20 World Cup 2026: February 10 matches Netherlands vs Namibia (New Delhi) The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 action on Tuesday will start with the Netherlands taking on Namibia in Match 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with both sides eager to gain early momentum in the group stage. The Netherlands come into the contest after a narrow and emotionally taxing defeat against Pakistan in their opener, a game that once again underlined their ability to compete with higher-ranked teams.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Pakistan ends boycott threat, India match on Feb 15 to go ahead Despite the loss, the Dutch remain confident in their processes. All-rounder Colin Ackermann stressed the team’s emphasis on accountability and learning, insisting the group has already addressed the late-innings dip that prevented them from pushing beyond 160 against Pakistan. With a settled XI, the Netherlands will once again rely on a balanced attack led by Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe. Namibia, captained by Gerhard Erasmus, begin their campaign with a well-drilled squad built around a strong all-round core. Known for their discipline and composure, Namibia will look to apply pressure through the middle overs and turn competitive phases into decisive moments in this intriguing Group A clash.

New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai) In the second match of the day, New Zealand will take on the United Arab Emirates in Match 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, in a key Group D encounter. New Zealand come into the contest with confidence after a positive start to their campaign. The Black Caps registered a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan, with Tim Seifert leading the charge with a fluent half-century and Glenn Phillips providing valuable support. Despite a few injury and fitness concerns in the lead-up to the tournament, New Zealand’s experienced core remains central to their title ambitions, and they will look to maintain momentum.

The UAE, meanwhile, are keen to make a strong statement against higher-ranked opposition. Skipper Muhammad Waseem will be crucial at the top of the order, supported by the likes of Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique. Having spent time preparing in similar conditions, the UAE will aim to adapt quickly and put New Zealand under pressure in this important group-stage clash. Pakistan vs USA (Colombo) In the third match of the day, Pakistan will take on the USA in a high-stakes Group B clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The contest carries added intrigue after the USA stunned Pakistan in the 2024 edition, a result that ended Pakistan’s campaign and remains fresh in memory.