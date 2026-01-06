Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Shreyas Iyer back in action with fifty vs Himachal in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer back in action with fifty vs Himachal in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Iyer, with his half-century, has taken one step closer towards his international return, with the ODI series against New Zealand later this month

Shreyas Iyer during VHT 2025-26 match against Himachal Pradesh

Shreyas Iyer during VHT 2025-26 match against Himachal Pradesh

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer marked a successful return to competitive cricket with a brilliant half-century against Himachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025–26 fixture for Mumbai in Jaipur.
 
Iyer, who has been on the sidelines since last October after suffering an injury during an ODI match against Australia, scored 82 runs off just 53 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes while batting at the No. 4 spot for Mumbai in the rain-curtailed match.
 
Iyer, with his half-century, has taken one step closer towards his international return, with the ODI series against New Zealand later this month. 
 

Final call after post-match assessment

While the Indian vice-captain has proved that he is match-fit with his half-century in the VHT match, he will still have to go through a post-match assessment by the BCCI’s medical team, who will judge how his body is able to manage post-match exhaustion and his recovery time before finally giving him the green light to participate in the New Zealand ODI series.

Also Read

Travis Head and Steve Smith (L-R)

AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Day 3: Head and Smith power hosts to 134-run lead

Mohammed Shami,Shami

Indian pacer Shami receives SIR notice amid electoral roll check in WB

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai skipper for rest of VHT 2025

Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026: Will Rajasthan Royals shift home base from Jaipur to Pune?

ICC Chairman Jay Shah at Lord's

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule likely to test ICC logistics

 
Notably, Iyer has been added to India’s 15-member squad against New Zealand, but his final participation is termed as subject to fitness.

Iyer helps Mumbai to strong total

While Iyer’s fifty was important for his fitness assessment, it was equally crucial for the Mumbai side, who are looking to secure a quarter-final spot with a win against Himachal Pradesh today.
 
The match was delayed due to rain and was reduced to 33 overs a side. Mumbai lost the first wicket in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) before Sarfaraz Khan (21) was dismissed by Kushal Pal, as Mumbai were struggling at 55 for 2.
 
Shreyas Iyer (82) and Musheer Khan (73) then added 82 runs for the third wicket to set the platform for Mumbai to score big. Suryakumar Yadav (24), Shivam Dube (20) and Sairaj Patil (25) then played handy cameos as Mumbai finally finished their innings at 299 for 9 at the end of 33 overs.

More From This Section

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 mini-auction recently

IPL unlikely to see any major impact due to Bangladesh broadcast banpremium

Meg Lanning with coach Nayar

Lanning's calmness sets her apart as a leader: UP Warriorz coach Nayar

Travis Head

Head's fifty puts AUS in command after Day 2 in Sydney despite Root's ton

India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI broadcast details

India U19 vs South Africa U19 live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Youth ODI?

Root celebrating his 41st Test ton in Sydney

Root equals Ponting's 100 record; moves closer to Sachin in top scorer list

Topics : Cricket News Domestic cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy Shreyas Iyer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesSensex Fall TodayUS Visa RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon