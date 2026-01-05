Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Mustafizur never condoned hate speech; BCCI decision 'appalling': Tharoor

Mustafizur never condoned hate speech; BCCI decision 'appalling': Tharoor

Mustafizur Rahman has never condoned hate speech and has never said anything against India or the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, describing him as "just a sportsman".

Mustafizur Rahman, Shashi Tharoor
Tharoor, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, said sport should not be made to “bear the burden of social media outrage”.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Ahead of the year’s first major cricket event, political tensions between India and Bangladesh spilled over into the 2026 showpiece, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March.
 
After Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided that the team would not play its 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India.
 
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, termed the decision “appalling”.
 
“There is also a moral objection I have,” Tharoor said, asking why sport and cricket alone had to “bear the burden of social media outrage” when there were “many other ways” in which the two countries were engaging. Mustafizur, he said, had “never condoned hate speech” and had “never said anything against India or against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh”, adding: “He is just a sportsman. Who are we victimising here?”  More to follow..
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan hand ICC provisional T20 WC list, official announcement pending

India to England: Squads of all 20 teams for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Lasith Malinga returns as Sri Lanka bowling coach

Hyundai joins ICC as Premier Partner ahead of Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Pat Cummins to miss T20 WC 2026? Here's what Australian coach said

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story