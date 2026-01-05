Mustafizur never condoned hate speech; BCCI decision 'appalling': Tharoor

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Ahead of the year’s first major cricket event, political tensions between India and Bangladesh spilled over into the 2026 showpiece, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March.
After Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided that the team would not play its 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, termed the decision “appalling”.
“There is also a moral objection I have,” Tharoor said, asking why sport and cricket alone had to “bear the burden of social media outrage” when there were “many other ways” in which the two countries were engaging. Mustafizur, he said, had “never condoned hate speech” and had “never said anything against India or against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh”, adding: “He is just a sportsman. Who are we victimising here?” More to follow..