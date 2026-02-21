NZ vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Check NZ vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here With a place in the semi-finals at stake, both sides will be eager to strengthen their position in the knockout race. New Zealand will take on Pakistan in Match 41 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. The match has been delayed due to rain in Colombo for now with the entire ground covered at the moment.With a place in the semi-finals at stake, both sides will be eager to strengthen their position in the knockout race.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elects to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Salman: We gonna bat first. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have to play our A game. Santner: We have 3 changes. Ish Sodhi is back and Lockie is back as well. Should be entertaining, they got some good spinners.

Pakistan head into the fixture on the back of a steady turnaround in form. After an inconsistent start to the tournament, they secured qualification with improved displays in the group phase. Their bowling attack, particularly the spin department, has been central to their campaign. The batters at the top of the order have also begun to find rhythm, providing the side with greater stability.