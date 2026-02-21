Associate Sponsors

NZ vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

The Black Caps have suffered just one defeat so far, against South Africa, and won their other three games.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
New Zealand will take on Pakistan in Match 41 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. The match has been delayed due to rain in Colombo for now with the entire ground covered at the moment.  Check NZ vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  With a place in the semi-finals at stake, both sides will be eager to strengthen their position in the knockout race.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elects to bat first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Salman: We gonna bat first. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have to play our A game.  Santner: We have 3 changes. Ish Sodhi is back and Lockie is back as well. Should be entertaining, they got some good spinners.

 
Pakistan head into the fixture on the back of a steady turnaround in form. After an inconsistent start to the tournament, they secured qualification with improved displays in the group phase. Their bowling attack, particularly the spin department, has been central to their campaign. The batters at the top of the order have also begun to find rhythm, providing the side with greater stability.
 
New Zealand, meanwhile, have been one of the more consistent teams in the competition. Their top order has laid strong foundations in most matches, while the bowlers have delivered disciplined performances under pressure. The Black Caps have suffered just one defeat so far, against South Africa, and won their other three games.
 
With both teams evenly matched and chasing a semi-final berth, the Colombo clash promises to be a tightly fought encounter. 
 
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

