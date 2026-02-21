T20 WC 2026 Super 8: New Zealand vs Pakistan preview, toss time, streaming

New Zealand and Pakistan begin their Super Eight campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams aiming to seize early momentum in a crucial stage of the competition.

Pakistan enter the contest on the back of a commanding 102-run win over Namibia, a result that secured their progression to the last eight. Shadab Khan starred with an impactful all-round display and expressed confidence that the team is building towards a genuine title push. The challenge, however, intensifies from here, with England and co-hosts Sri Lanka also in their group. Pakistan will be boosted by the expected return of left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was rested for the Namibia fixture.

New Zealand head into the clash after an impressive eight-wicket victory over Canada, comfortably chasing 174 courtesy of fluent unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Despite that dominant display, their earlier loss to South Africa exposed areas requiring improvement. Mitchell Santner is likely to return after illness, bolstering New Zealand’s spin resources in spin-friendly Colombo conditions for this high-stakes encounter. New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq ALSO READ: IND vs PAK on JioHotstar breaks viewership record, surpasses 2024 final

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Matches: 49 NZ won: 23 PAK won: 24 No Result: 2 New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 21. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.. What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.