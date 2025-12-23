Hyundai joins ICC as Premier Partner ahead of Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council has further strengthened its commercial ecosystem by announcing a multi-year global partnership with Hyundai Motor Company, bringing the iconic automotive brand on board as a Premier Partner ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The agreement completes the ICC's top tier of commercial partnerships at a crucial juncture, with marquee global tournaments lined up across multiple markets. By securing Hyundai's association well in advance of the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the ICC has reinforced its intent to align with globally recognised brands that share a long-term vision for the growth of the sport and deeper fan engagement.

Partnership unveiled at iconic Ahmedabad venue The partnership was formally unveiled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations. Officials from the International Cricket Council and Hyundai Motor Company gathered to mark the announcement, underlining the significance of the collaboration. With this agreement, Hyundai becomes one of only four Premier Partners across ICC events, a status that provides premium visibility and association across the international cricket calendar. As part of the deal, Hyundai secures exclusive worldwide rights linked to ICC events, including branding around key matchday moments. These rights will span several major tournaments, with particular focus on the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7 and is expected to attract massive global audiences.

Focus on fan engagement and innovation The ICC and Hyundai are expected to work closely on initiatives aimed at enhancing the fan experience, both inside stadiums and through digital platforms. The partnership reflects a shared emphasis on innovation, with plans to explore new ways of connecting with cricket followers across established and emerging markets. Speaking indirectly about the agreement, ICC Chairman Jay Shah highlighted that cricket’s global reach—now extending to billions of fans—offers a powerful platform for meaningful engagement. He indicated that marquee ICC events provide unique opportunities for brands to interact with audiences through creative digital activations and in-venue integrations, and welcomed Hyundai as a partner aligned with that vision.

Strategic alignment of global ambitions ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta also emphasised the strategic fit between the two organisations. He suggested that Hyundai’s worldwide footprint, strong presence in cricket-loving regions, and focus on technology-led innovation mirror the ICC’s ambition to expand the game beyond traditional boundaries. The collaboration, he noted, aims to elevate the experience of cricket’s biggest events while strengthening the sense of community and fandom around the sport. From Hyundai’s perspective, the partnership marks a return to ICC events after previously being associated with global cricket between 2011 and 2015. Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz indicated that cricket’s resilience, competitiveness and global appeal resonate strongly with the brand’s values. He underlined the importance of markets such as India, where cricket holds cultural significance, and expressed confidence that the partnership would help create memorable experiences for fans worldwide.