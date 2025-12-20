Here's why Shubman Gill has been left out of India's T20 World Cup squad

The BCCI, in a press conference led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand next year. The squad announcement left many fans stunned after it was revealed that India Test and ODI skipper and T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill has been dropped from the 15-member squad, with Ishan Kishan named as his replacement.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, after the team announcement, confirmed why the BCCI decided to drop Shubman Gill, saying, "Gill is out of runs and it is unfortunate that he is missing out on a second T20 World Cup in a row, but we decided to take a different approach and we are confident about the team combination."

Axar named vice-captain as Gill misses out Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision was driven by team balance and role clarity rather than individual stature. He explained that with the team opting for wicketkeepers who can bat at the top of the order, combinations became the priority. Agarkar acknowledged Shubman Gill’s quality but admitted he was unlucky to miss out, especially given his recent lack of runs and absence from the previous World Cup. With Gill not in the squad, Axar Patel was appointed vice-captain, while Rinku Singh’s inclusion was aimed at strengthening the lower middle order and providing added flexibility.