Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Pakistan vs New Zealand: What happens if today's T20 WC match is washed out

Pakistan vs New Zealand: What happens if today's T20 WC match is washed out

The match is expected to be heavily affected by rain, as the entire ground was covered immediately after the toss due to its arrival

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 6:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Pakistan and New Zealand are kicking off the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. While both teams are looking to perform well to secure the win, they will have additional pressure on them during the game due to Colombo’s weather conditions.
 
The match is expected to be heavily affected by rain, as the entire ground was covered immediately after the toss due to its arrival. The start of the match is now expected to be delayed until the weather clears.

What will happen if the match gets washed out?

If the New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out on Saturday, both sides will share one point each, potentially leaving them in a must-win scenario for their remaining two matches. 

No impact of rain on toss

While usually, in a match where rain is expected to make its presence felt, teams opt to bowl first after winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha instead handed the opportunity to Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand, as he opted to bat first after winning the toss.
 
Pakistan made one change in their playing 11, while Santner announced that New Zealand will be playing with three changes.
 
Pakistan playing 11 for the match: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
 
New Zealand playing 11 for the match: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

What is Colombo’s weather forecast for the match?

Colombo is expected to have rain throughout the night, creating uncertainty around match conditions. Persistent showers could lead to delays, interruptions, or even a reduced contest depending on intensity. Teams and fans will be monitoring the weather closely, as changing conditions may play a crucial role in the outcome today.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC: Surya defends India's left-handed heavy template ahead of SA clash

T20 WC 2026: English skipper Brook backs Buttler amid string of low scores

Suryakumar Yadav: Ahmedabad conditions won't give India added advantage

T20 WC: Surya dismisses concerns over Abhishek's form with bold remark

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Colombo hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

Topics :ICC T20 World CupT20 cricketCricket NewsNew Zealand cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story