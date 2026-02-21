Pakistan vs New Zealand: What happens if today's T20 WC match is washed out

Pakistan and New Zealand are kicking off the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. While both teams are looking to perform well to secure the win, they will have additional pressure on them during the game due to Colombo’s weather conditions.

The match is expected to be heavily affected by rain, as the entire ground was covered immediately after the toss due to its arrival. The start of the match is now expected to be delayed until the weather clears.

What will happen if the match gets washed out?

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Suryakumar's cheeky one-word answer on Team India's biggest worry If the New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out on Saturday, both sides will share one point each, potentially leaving them in a must-win scenario for their remaining two matches.

No impact of rain on toss While usually, in a match where rain is expected to make its presence felt, teams opt to bowl first after winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha instead handed the opportunity to Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand, as he opted to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan made one change in their playing 11, while Santner announced that New Zealand will be playing with three changes. Pakistan playing 11 for the match: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq