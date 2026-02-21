T20 WC 2026: English skipper Brook backs Buttler amid string of low scores

Despite a few hiccups along the road, the two-time T20 World Cup champions have booked their place in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The English side will play their first Super 8 match against Sri Lanka on Sunday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of their crucial game, one of the big concern points for England would be the form of their experienced opener Jos Buttler, who has failed to deliver for his team so far in the edition. However, despite his lean patch Buttler has found support from his skipper Brook, who in the pre match press conference on Saturday said that he is confident that Buttler will soon get back in the form.

Poor group stage run for Buttler Jos Buttler, who is England's top run-scorer in T20Is with 4,003 runs to his name in 151 matches, has had an underwhelming start to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Buttler has so far, in four matches, scored only 53 runs at a mere average of 13.25, with a best score of 26 against Nepal. Brook backs Buttler Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, England captain Harry Brook threw his support behind Jos Buttler despite the wicketkeeper-batter's recent low scores. Brook said Buttler has handled similar phases before and remains positive within the group, adding that inconsistency is part of T20 cricket. The skipper expressed confidence that Buttler will bounce back soon and hoped the upcoming Super 8 stage would help him rediscover his best form.