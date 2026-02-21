T20 WC: Surya defends India's left-handed heavy template ahead of SA clash

Ahead of India’s opening Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media in a pre-match press conference, where he refuted the claims of being predictable due to being a left-handed heavy side against right-arm off-spinners.

Surya insisted that players, including every left-handed batter in the squad, are well aware of what the opposition thinks and are prepared to counter such game plans.

Not concerned about opposition’s tactics

Responding to questions about rival captains, including South Africa skipper Aiden Markram, starting with off-spin to target India’s six left-handers, Suryakumar maintained that modern players are experienced enough through franchise and domestic cricket to handle any match-up. He stressed that whether opponents use off-spinners or fast bowlers, India’s batters back their individual game plans.

He also mentioned India’s winning momentum, noting that the side has already secured four victories in the competition despite teams repeatedly trying to exploit the left-hand heavy combination. Flexibility key in batting order Speaking about the team’s approach from No. 3 onwards, Suryakumar explained that India’s middle order, featuring Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar, has been asked to remain flexible depending on match situations and match-ups. He suggested that aggressive hitters like Hardik or Shivam could even be promoted up the order if conditions demand attacking intent. The captain indicated that apart from the openers, every batter from No. 3 to No. 8 must be ready to adapt roles, reinforcing the team’s strategy of maximising firepower in the latter overs.