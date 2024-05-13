Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / PBKS' Livingstone returns to England to address knee niggle ahead of T20 WC

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Monday returned to England from the ongoing IPL to undergo a knee recuperation ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup.

Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
The Kings are already eliminated from this IPL after managing just four wins from 12 matches and they are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points.

IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup, Livingstone wrote on his Instagram wall.

Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL, he added.

 

 

 

Hence, Livingstone will not be available for PBKS' last two matches of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

The injury is not of serious nature but the England management, as per ESPNCricinfo, decided to give him more time to get it treated prior to their home T20I series against Pakistan, beginning on May 22.

After that series, the defending champions will travel to the West Indies for their T20 World Cup engagements, starting on June 4 against Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Livingstone had a lean IPL this season, scoring 111 runs from seven matches and took just three wickets.

Meanwhile, other England players in the IPL who are part of their World Cup squad Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Jos Buttler (RR), Will Jacks, Reece Topley (RCB) and Phil Salt (KKR) will be home-bound the coming weekend.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

