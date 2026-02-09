Indian coach Gambhir hails Suryakumar's approach as captain | Watch

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has praised skipper Suryakumar Yadav, saying the batter’s calm, people-first approach to leadership has made life considerably easier for him in the high-pressure T20 format.

In a short video shared by Star Sports on Monday on X, Gambhir said India were fortunate to have a captain like Suryakumar during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, showcasing the trust and composure he brings to the dressing room.

Check the full video here

Clear communication. Calm leadership. ???? Gautam Gambhir applauds SKY’s captaincy and how he connects with players to make a coach’s job easier. ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2026 ???? #INDvNAM | THU, FEB 12 | 6 PM pic.twitter.com/uXTaCokP04 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2026 Calm presence eases pressure on coaching staff Gambhir explained that while Suryakumar’s batting exploits often attract attention, it is his leadership style that stands out the most. The coach pointed out that the captain’s relaxed nature on the field and his ability to connect with players help maintain a stable atmosphere, even during tense moments.

ALSO READ: Scotland records highest team total by an associate team in T20 World Cups According to Gambhir, this calm presence allows the coaching staff to focus on broader tactical aspects, confident that the captain will manage the on-field environment effectively. He noted that Suryakumar’s way of communicating with teammates and spending time with them has created a sense of ease within the squad.

Leadership beyond runs and strokes

The former India opener stressed that Suryakumar’s value as a leader goes beyond his role as a batter. Gambhir said that, from his perspective, the captain has “ticked every box” in terms of leadership qualities, particularly when the team is under pressure.

He added that Suryakumar’s decision-making and temperament in challenging situations reflect a leader whose priorities are firmly aligned with the team’s interests. Gambhir also suggested that such qualities are vital in the fast-paced T20 format, where momentum can shift rapidly.

Strong start to World Cup campaign

India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over the USA, with Suryakumar playing a decisive role. His 84 off 49 balls helped India recover from an early top-order collapse against spirited opposition. The team is set to face Namibia in their next group match on Thursday.

Suryakumar, now 35, was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad two years ago and assumed the captaincy shortly after that triumph, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format. Under his leadership, India will be aiming to build consistency as the tournament progresses.